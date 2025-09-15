Kobalt 24V Batteries: What You Need To Know About The Blue Battery Line
If you're looking for affordable power tools to use on the worksite, or just to tackle some jobs around the house, Kobalt may be the best choice for you. Sold exclusively at retail level by Lowe's Hardware, the blue tool brand features different battery options, including the 24V, which can be used in tools for quick and easy tasks.
Kobalt's 24V MAX lithium-ion batteries are great for simple tasks because they're fairly small and not heavy. They're also made to resist overcharging and can withstand a range of temperatures. Within Kobalt's 24V system, you have options from 2 Ah up to 8 Ah, also known as their "Ultimate Output" level, which handles longer runtimes. Plus, the 24V has a button that lets you monitor its charge, ensuring you know how much time is left. Kobalt 24V batteries are cross-compatible, which means you can use a 24V from one MAX tool in another 24V MAX tool. But unfortunately, you can't use it in a tool that requires a higher voltage.
Kobalt 24V batteries are covered under the same warranty as the rest of their tools, beginning with an immediate 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Take the receipt and battery to your local Lowe's store, and exchange it for a new one, or get a refund. There's also a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and even a lifetime guarantee, all of which covers any battery defects. For more details about Kobalt's warranties, visit their website.
Caring for your Kobalt 24V battery
Kobalt introduced their 24V MAX batteries alongside a new line of brushless tools in 2016. These improved batteries not only had more power than previous 18V Kobalt batteries, they boasted longer runtimes and increased durability. The brushless tools themselves also delivered more power and extended runtime as well, which meant the batteries had to perform, in order for the launch to ultimately be successful. But despite their power and versatility, Kobalt 24V batteries need proper maintenance in order to function, just as any lithium-ion battery.
When charging your 24V battery, be sure to only use a branded charger, as it's designed specifically to handle Kobalt's tech. Don't leave batteries on the charger once it's fully charged, and when not using them, be sure to store them in a cool, dry place. Keep your batteries safe in winter and summer while storing them, as extreme temperatures in either environment can shorten the battery's lifespan. If your battery's runtime begins to dramatically decrease after charging, it's a good sign the end is near.
Keep the battery away from any metal objects, as they can actually cause a shortage inside. If you suspect the battery's malfunctioning, don't try to open it and when in doubt, always refer to your Kobalt user manual for safety tips. Taking care of your Kobalt 24V battery every time you use it means you'll maximize its life, and also save some money on replacements in the long run.