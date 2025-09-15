Kobalt 24V Batteries: What You Need To Know About The Blue Battery Line

If you're looking for affordable power tools to use on the worksite, or just to tackle some jobs around the house, Kobalt may be the best choice for you. Sold exclusively at retail level by Lowe's Hardware, the blue tool brand features different battery options, including the 24V, which can be used in tools for quick and easy tasks.

Kobalt's 24V MAX lithium-ion batteries are great for simple tasks because they're fairly small and not heavy. They're also made to resist overcharging and can withstand a range of temperatures. Within Kobalt's 24V system, you have options from 2 Ah up to 8 Ah, also known as their "Ultimate Output" level, which handles longer runtimes. Plus, the 24V has a button that lets you monitor its charge, ensuring you know how much time is left. Kobalt 24V batteries are cross-compatible, which means you can use a 24V from one MAX tool in another 24V MAX tool. But unfortunately, you can't use it in a tool that requires a higher voltage.

Kobalt 24V batteries are covered under the same warranty as the rest of their tools, beginning with an immediate 90-day satisfaction guarantee. Take the receipt and battery to your local Lowe's store, and exchange it for a new one, or get a refund. There's also a 1-year, 3-year, 5-year, and even a lifetime guarantee, all of which covers any battery defects. For more details about Kobalt's warranties, visit their website.