Kobalt Battery Blinking Green Or Red? Here's What It Means

It's no secret that power tools, from drills to sanders, can get quite expensive. Thankfully, if you don't have the money to build an arsenal comprised of those from the biggest brands, you have alternatives. There are a few excellent cheap power tool brands out there, including the budget-friendly Kobalt. This Lowe's exclusive line — featuring some must-have tools for home garages — has just about any essential tool you could need, some more specialized pieces, and a strong lithium-ion battery system to keep it all running. Not to mention, the battery chargers themselves are equipped with lights, which can reveal a bit about their current state while on their charger.

First and foremost are blinking green lights, which are an indicator that the battery is working as intended. More specifically, they signal that the battery is charging as normal. Meanwhile, blinking red lights mean the opposite: the battery isn't charging as it should. This calls for the battery to be removed from the charger and for the charger to be unplugged. After a minute, you can try reattaching the battery to the charger, which should then be plugged back in. Ideally, you'll be welcomed by a blinking green light, but if the blinking red endures, odds are it needs to be replaced due to a defect of some kind.