If you own a truck with the 6.6L Duramax diesel, you already know what it costs to feed it. The engine makes 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque, and it will haul just about anything you can legally put behind it — but it does not do any of that cheaply. Because the Silverado 2500HD and Sierra 2500HD (and most other heavy-duty trucks) exceed 8,500 pounds gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR), the EPA does not test them for fuel economy.

The most honest answer available comes from Fuelly: Tracking 40 vehicles across 1,194 fill-ups and more than 402,000 miles of real-world driving put the 2025 Silverado 2500HD at 12.86 MPG combined, with a margin of error of ±0.17 MPG. At the more positive end, Car and Driver tested the 2026 Silverado 2500/3500 with the Duramax at 18 MPG. No matter how you look at it, the 6.6 Duramax Silverado is not one of the most fuel efficient trucks you can buy.

For a lot of owners, that is the trade-off they signed up for. Still, not every diesel buyer actually needs what the 6.6L offers, meaning that they can enjoy adequate diesel performance without the impact on efficiency. If your heaviest tow is a camper, a boat, or a work trailer — and not a 20,000-pound gooseneck — there are diesel engines out there doing the same job for considerably less money at the pump. Here are five diesel engines with better gas mileage than the 6.6 Duramax.