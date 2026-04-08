Chevy Vs Ford 3.0L Diesel: How Do The Two Pickup Truck Engines Compare?

When you think of a turbodiesel-powered pickup truck, at least one that's sold in the North American market, the first thing that comes to mind is surely a big, heavy duty truck. It is, after all, in these big Chevy Silverado HDs, Ford Super Dutys, and RAM 2500s and 3500s where their respective Duramax, Power Stroke, and Cummins diesel engines are the most popular.

However, at different times over the last decade, smaller versions of these turbodiesel engines have been offered in smaller, half-ton pickup trucks with varying degrees of success and popularity. For example, while it's less than half the size of the Silverado HD's Duramax V8, the Duramax 3.0 inline-six is considered one of the best truck engines out there today.

Just before GM debuted the 3.0-liter Duramax for the 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks, Ford introduced its own 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 for the 2018 model year as an option for the best-selling F-150 pickup. While these two 3.0-liter engines differ in very substantial ways — different layout, different power outputs, different availability and so on — the goal for both trucks was the same: Bringing the same diesel torque and fuel economy from their heavy-duty siblings into the smaller half-ton package. So let's take a look at how that worked out and how these two half-ton diesel truck engines compare.