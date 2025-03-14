What's The MPG For A Ford 6.7 Power Stroke? Here's What Drivers Say

Ford's history of diesel-powered pickup trucks dates back to 1982 when the automaker partnered with International — which would later become Navistar — to build a new diesel engine. The first Power Stroke stayed in the lineup for more than a decade and gave way to a 7.3-liter replacement in 1994. A 6.0-liter version came in 2003, and four years later Ford introduced a twin-turbo 6.4-liter Power Stroke diesel. In 2011, Ford debuted an all-new, highly advanced 6.7-liter Power Stroke. It included state-of-the-art upgrades like "Instant Start" glow plugs, a lighter engine block, aluminum cylinder heads, and piston-cooling jets.

This engine went through major updates in 2015 and 2020, and it continues to power Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks to this day. For 2025, the Ford Super Duty pickup is available with two 6.7 Power Stroke turbodiesel engines. Buyers can choose the standard output 6.7 Power Stroke with 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque or the High Output version with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft, but 2015 through 2019 are generally regarded as the best years for the Ford 6.7 Power Stroke. Typically, owners report that the 6.7 gets between 17 and 20 mpg combined city and highway, although how the truck is used has a huge effect on gas mileage.