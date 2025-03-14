What's The MPG For A Ford 6.7 Power Stroke? Here's What Drivers Say
Ford's history of diesel-powered pickup trucks dates back to 1982 when the automaker partnered with International — which would later become Navistar — to build a new diesel engine. The first Power Stroke stayed in the lineup for more than a decade and gave way to a 7.3-liter replacement in 1994. A 6.0-liter version came in 2003, and four years later Ford introduced a twin-turbo 6.4-liter Power Stroke diesel. In 2011, Ford debuted an all-new, highly advanced 6.7-liter Power Stroke. It included state-of-the-art upgrades like "Instant Start" glow plugs, a lighter engine block, aluminum cylinder heads, and piston-cooling jets.
This engine went through major updates in 2015 and 2020, and it continues to power Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks to this day. For 2025, the Ford Super Duty pickup is available with two 6.7 Power Stroke turbodiesel engines. Buyers can choose the standard output 6.7 Power Stroke with 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque or the High Output version with 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb-ft, but 2015 through 2019 are generally regarded as the best years for the Ford 6.7 Power Stroke. Typically, owners report that the 6.7 gets between 17 and 20 mpg combined city and highway, although how the truck is used has a huge effect on gas mileage.
Towing can drop the 6.7 Powestroke's fuel economy into single digits
While early 6.7-liter Power Stroke engines can get up to 20 mpg when driven gently, one owner reported fuel economy of 14.0 mpg while towing 23,000 pounds at between 60 and 65 mph.That was 2-4 mpg less than what they experienced at those same speeds without a trailer. Most owners report towing fuel economy in the 9 to 12 mpg range, with heavier trailers unsurprisingly resulting in the lowest averages.
In a thread on the r/diesel subreddit, u/BrudusMaximus reported getting 18 mpg or less, although they didn't specify the load or driving conditions. Many commenters also cautioned that the dashboard fuel economy indicator on Ford trucks could be off by 1 mpg or more. This didn't deter one owner from posting photo evidence of their unloaded 6.7 HO Power Stroke-powered truck achieving an average of 25.1 mpg on a 101.7-mile, two-hour trip. Many other redditors report average HO fuel economy in the lower 20 mpg range, with towing fuel consumption typically half or two-thirds of that amount.
How does the 6.7 Power Stroke compare with older Power Stroke diesel engines?
The first Power Stroke diesel for Ford pickups was a 6.9-liter Indirect Injection (IDI) engine. Owners on Ford truck enthusiasts message boards claim their 1982 to 1988 6.9-liter engines get 12 to 17 mpg in combined everyday driving and up to 21 mpg on the highway. The 6.9's 7.3-liter replacement swapped out the IDI system for direct injection (DI) and added a turbocharger. That engine served Ford owners from 1994 through 2003, is regarded as one of the most reliable Ford Power Stroke diesel engines ever, and can run for hundreds of thousands of miles.
Owners report that the 7.3 is capable of up to 18 mpg, but most say to expect around 14 mpg in daily driving. The 6.0-liter Power Stroke diesel took its place from 2003 through 2007, with many owners reporting similar fuel economy to the earlier, larger versions. The 6.4-liter Power Stroke then served for a few years until it was replaced by the 6.7-liter version in 2011. Fuel economy reports from 6.7 Power Stroke owners tend to fall in line with other Power Strokes if you ignore the wild outliers at each end. According to some owners, deleting the emissions controls on these engines improves mpg significantly, but doing so is banned by federal regulations in the United States.