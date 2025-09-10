6.7 Cummins Vs. 6.6 Duramax Diesel: How Do The Two Engines Compare?

When it comes to big diesel engines for heavy duty trucks, you have a number of different engines at your disposal to get whatever job you need done. Modern turbo diesel engines are marvels of engineering that can produce nearly four-figures of torque no matter what brand you choose, and several exceed the 1,000 foot-pounds mark. Two immensely popular diesel engines are the 6.6-liter Duramax V8, seen in General Motors trucks like the GMC Sierra HD and the Chevy Silverado HD, and the world-renowned 6.7-liter Cummins inline-6 most prominently seen in heavy-duty Ram trucks.

It bears asking the question, how do the two engines compare? Aside from brand loyalty (which is still an important psychological factor), what makes someone buy a Duramax-powered truck over a Cummins-powered truck, and vice-versa?

Given each brand's popularity, it's worth comparing the specs to see what makes each turbo-diesel tick (figuratively), and what each respective manufacturer touts as the ideal use case. By looking at what the manufacturer says about each engine and how the Duramax and Cummins compare, you can get a good bird's eye view on what might be the better option for you.