Is The 6.7L Cummins Diesel Any Good? What Mechanics & Owners Say About The Engine

For buyers on the hunt for a trusty diesel-powered pickup truck, the Ram 2500 and 2500 heavy-duty models almost immediately come to mind. Their appeal is clear; both pickups are available with the 6.7-liter Cummins inline six-cylinder diesel engine, which is reputed for being one of the most reliable diesel engines ever made. That shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, considering the engine is made from robust materials.

The 6.7 Cummins diesel engine was first introduced in January 2007 as a replacement for the 5.9-liter 24V (ISB) engine — itself a successor to the 5.9-liter 12V (6BT) that powered the heavy-duty Dodge Ram trucks between 1989 and 1998. Power output ranges from 350 to 430 horsepower and torque between 610-1,075 lb-ft, depending on the iteration you get, with the latest high-output version released for 2025 being the most powerful.

But while its performance and reliability are praiseworthy, there are still many who wonder whether the Cummins 6.7-liter turbodiesel is as good as automotive reviews commonly claim, especially since it introduced emissions-reducing systems that weren't in the 5.9-liter Cummins it replaced. According to reports by owners, the 6.7-liter Cummins diesel engine is a good buy, and its reliability is generally rock-solid. But there are common issues. Some owners have found faults with technologies such as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and diesel particulate filter (DPF) — a system that's designed to reduce emissions by capturing soot produced by the engine. In addition, some owners said the main seal can let oil leak out.