5 Of The Best Upgrades For A 6.7 Cummins

The 6.7-liter Cummins engine is among the most powerful, reliable, and versatile truck diesel engines on the market. Introduced in 2007, the 24-valve powerhouse initially produced 350 horsepower and 610 to 900 lb-ft of torque, depending on the transmission type. This was one of the best years for Cummins diesel engines, alongside the third-generation 5.9-liter, which ran from 2002 to 2007. By 2019, this engine achieved an impressive 1,000 pound-feet of torque, and the latest version of the 6.7L Cummins makes 420 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. But even with such incredible specs, there's always room for improvement.

As an enthusiast who has spent years researching, writing about, and even testing various aftermarket upgrades on multiple engines, including the Cummins, I've seen how the right upgrades can take powerful Cummins diesel engines to the next level. My background in diesel performance and engine upgrades gives me insight into what works and what doesn't when it comes to improving the 6.7 Cummins engine.

One reason why the 6.7L Cummins is considered a great engine is its responsiveness to modifications. Upgrading it can unlock extra horsepower, improve efficiency, or improve the overall performance sound. The right upgrades can transform the 6.7L Cummins diesel engine into an absolute beast and maximize its potential. We've also provided information on how these upgrades were selected, where the customer ratings came from, and how these upgrades were evaluated.

