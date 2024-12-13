What Causes High EGT (Exhaust Gas Temperature) On A Diesel Truck?

Exhaust gas temperature (EGT) is the temperature generated by gases exiting the engine's exhaust. It's an important parameter that helps assess fuel combustion, performance, and efficiency. Diesel engines, typically known to be more fuel efficient, generally produce less EGTs than gasoline-powered cars. However, Diesel trucks that frequently operate under heavy loads often face higher EGTs, as noted by Research Gate.

For diesel trucks, the typical EGT averages around 788 degrees Fahrenheit for optimal performance. Exceeding this range can lead to issues like engine overheating and reducing fuel economy. Excessively high EGTs can raise emissions, and even damage internal components like the turbochargers, piston crowns, and exhaust manifolds in the process, leading to costly fixes. Monitoring these temperature levels is particularly important in turbocharged diesel engines since turbochargers rely on exhausted gases to generate power.

Keeping the EGT levels in check can help you maintain the engine's performance, reduce vehicle operation costs, and prevent costly repairs.