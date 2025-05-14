What Kind Of MPG Does An EcoDiesel Engine Get? Here's What Drivers Say

Pickup trucks are incredible creations for many reasons. They are practical, durable, and versatile. Fuel economy, however, had never been one of those reasons, that is, until Ram introduced the EcoDiesel engine for its light-duty trucks in 2014. This marked a rather historic moment in the history of American pickup trucks, as the EcoDiesel engine was able to deliver impressive fuel economy without sacrificing the high torque of traditional diesels. The EcoDiesel swiftly found its way into the hoods of the Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee, and over time expanded into the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, giving off-road enthusiasts a new way to combine trail-ready torque with long-range cruising efficiency.

Spanning two generations in the U.S., the EcoDiesel engine evolved to meet increasingly strict emissions standards while still promising strong towing capability and better mileage than gasoline competitors. However, real-world results don't always mirror the EPA's optimistic estimates. Depending on the model and driving habits, owners saw a wide range of fuel economy results, something that became more pronounced between the second and third-generation versions of the engine.

As diesel engines fell under increasing regulatory pressure, especially following well-publicized emissions scandals, manufacturers had to keep adapting their designs. The EcoDiesel was no exception to this, having undergone an overhaul between its second and third versions. Although fuel economy stayed a major selling point, actual mpg figures varied depending on the vehicle it was in and the way it was used.

