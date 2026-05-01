5 Of The Best Deals Happening At Lowe's This Spring
We're about as far away from Black Friday on the calendar as we can get, but that doesn't mean there aren't big sales going on. Like the beginning of the holiday season, spring is a popular time for retailers to launch great deals on all kinds of products, including those in especially high demand as the weather gets warmer. Just as Home Depot offered discounts throughout April, Lowe's is offering many of its products on sale this spring.
Lowe's kicked off the season with its Springfest event, slashing prices on a range of items, including tools, electronics, home decor, and paint supplies. Additional specials have also been available to subscribers of Lowe's loyalty programs, MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards, such as free same-day delivery on certain orders. It may be over a month into spring, but many of these big deals are still going strong. Some of these will end sooner than others, though, so if you're on the fence about grabbing something you need or treating yourself to something you want, now's the time to act.
Whether you're looking to get your lawn and garden ready for the summer, spruce up your patio, or add more smart home functionality to your place, there's a good chance Lowe's has at least a product or two on sale that's right up your alley. Here are five of the best deals happening at Lowe's this spring.
1. Ring Starter Set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam
One of the best deals that Lowe's is running all throughout spring is 50% off on the Ring Starter Set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam. Since it's a starter set, it's a convenient way to build out a smart home security system, though the doorbell also offers other advantages, such as seeing who's at the door without getting up. The battery doorbell delivers 1080p high-def video with a field of view that lets you see who's dropping off deliveries or coming to visit. It also provides full-color night vision in the dark.
While both devices feature two-way voice communication, the Indoor Cam comes with a manual, swiveling cover to physically block its lens and mic when you want privacy. Ring can connect to Amazon Alexa for audio announcements, but the Ring app is where you'll get most of your information. All Ring devices can be controlled from the app, which serves as a central dashboard and hub, allowing you to save and share images and videos.
It also enables smart alerts when people or packages arrive — you can customize which types of movement you want to be notified about. One downside to having a Ring camera is that you need to pay for a subscription to access its more advanced features, or even to record and store footage. So, despite the huge discount, you'll still end up paying as long as you use Ring's full capabilities.
The Ring Starter Set with Battery Doorbell and Indoor Cam (model B0CZVXB3XT) is currently 50% off at Lowe's and available for $70. The deal ends June 30.
2. Sta-Green Premium Mulch
There are as many ways to mulch your yard as there are gardeners and landscapers who can recommend them, but sometimes buying a standard bag of wood mulch is the simplest way to cover your soil. Mulch helps protect the soil beneath it in several ways, including suppressing weeds, stabilizing moisture, and regulating temperature. How much you need can really escalate depending on the size of your outdoor property.
While one bag isn't all that expensive, the total cost for an entire yard can add up quickly, which is why it's a good time to take advantage of Lowe's 50% discount on Sta-Green Premium Mulch.
The sale applies to all three color varieties of Sta-Green Premium Mulch: red, black, and brown. Other than the color, each variety is essentially the same, though darker mulch can absorb and retain more heat in the sunlight. Each bag contains 2 cu-ft of shredded hardwood mulch, which should be enough to cover 12 sq-ft of ground with a 2-inch layer. The color options are primarily for aesthetics, and the mulch is designed to last a full year before it begins to fade.
Sta-Green, a Lowe's house brand, recommends keeping the mulch dry for 24 hours after laying it down to prevent premature color fading and allow the mulch to successfully cure. Keep in mind that, depending on the flora in your yard, wood mulch may not necessarily be the best material to use. Certain plants and vegetation do better with compost, shells, or inorganic varieties. Some people find mulching mowers worth using since they provide lawn cover.
Sta-Green Premium 2 cu-ft Mulch (models 155000053/155000054/155000055) is currently 50% off at Lowe's and available for $2 per bag. The deal ends May 6.
3. Kobalt 24V 12-inch Chainsaw Kit
Lowe's own first-party Kobalt 24V 12-inch Chainsaw Kit is more than a third off its usual price for the first week of May. The bundle includes not just the tool, but also a 4-Ah battery and charger, giving you everything you'd need to operate it. The accessories are also compatible with all other Kobalt 24V equipment, including several types of yard tools.
The cordless tool uses a brushless motor to extend its lifespan and run more efficiently, lasting longer on a single charge. Kobalt's 24V 12-inch Chainsaw also features an automatic oiling function that keeps the chain continuously lubricated. No tool is needed for chain tensioning, resulting in a smoother workflow. The chainsaw also features an electronic chain brake that can stop the chain before it can cause injury.
One potential downside to the tool is that a previous generation of the same model was once ranked among the worst chainsaws by Consumer Reports. Since this model has a solid average customer score from over 700 users, Kobalt may have made some improvements since then. Also, performance may not be as high a priority for budget-conscious buyers if the smaller chainsaw is used for pruning rather than cutting logs. If problems do occur, Lowe's provides a 5-year tool warranty and a 3-year battery and charger warranty with the product.
The Kobalt 24V 12-inch Chainsaw Kit (model KCS1224B-03) is currently 35% off at Lowe's and available for $129. The deal ends May 7.
4. Harbor Breeze Indoor/Outdoor String Lights
A private label that isn't one of Lowe's tool brands is Harbor Breeze, which is known for its stylish fans and lighting products. One of the brand's currently discounted items is a set of Harbor Breeze Indoor/Outdoor String Lights, which includes 100 white LED globe bulbs. Many homeowners like to decorate their porches and patios with classy-looking illuminators like these, but since they're also indoor-rated, they're among the best Lowe's spring finds for the garage — if you like to use the space as a rec room, that is.
Harbor Breeze's Indoor/Outdoor String Lights come in either brown or white exteriors and are 48 feet long. Each bulb is 5.5 inches from the next, and they stick out only 2 inches, giving you plenty of options for placement. Up to 45 of the strands can be linked up together, so buying a bunch that is nearly a third off their usual price isn't the worst idea. The 0.72-watt bulbs are plastic and shatter-resistant, though replacements are included with each set. The string lights are IP44-rated, which isn't fully waterproof but is enough to handle typical wear and tear and occasional rain.
Harbor Breeze Indoor/Outdoor String Lights (models SLL100BR/SLL100WW) are currently 30% off at Lowe's and available for $30. The deal ends May 6.
5. Mammotion Yuka Mini Robotic Lawn Mower
Robot lawn mowers work a lot like Roombas, and, like indoor robot vacuums, what started out as a novelty is quickly becoming a mainstream option for many homeowners. As battery and navigation technologies advance, more and more people are realizing that, just as they no longer need to manually clean their floors, they also don't need to mow their lawns when an autonomous machine can do it for them. One downside to robot mowers is that they're still relatively expensive, especially compared to traditional push mowers.
However, Lowe's is taking $500 off the Mammotion Yuka Mini Robotic Lawn Mower all throughout spring, making the entry-level device a more practical purchase. The compact machine is a good choice for those with smaller yards and is rated to maintain yards between ⅛ and ¼ of an acre in total, autonomously returning to its base station to recharge as needed during mowing sessions. It can handle slopes up to 50% and clear obstacles 1.4 inches tall. It also utilizes a floating cutting disc for mowing, and the cutting height can be adjusted from 2.0 to 3.5 inches. Plus, it can cut edges and corners.
The Mammotion Yuka Mini Robotic Lawn Mower is equipped with AI vision that can map a yard in less than 10 minutes for automatic navigation and can recognize and avoid obstacles and non-grass surfaces. Using the app, users can also create customizable no-go zones and monitor the robot's progress. In addition to work zones, the app can also be used to create custom pathways and even personalized patterns for the mower to cut into your lawn.
The Mammotion Yuka Mini (model YUKAMINI800H) is currently 38% off at Lowe's and available for $799. The deal ends June 28.