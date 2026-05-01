5 Of The Best Deals Happening At Lowe's This Spring

We're about as far away from Black Friday on the calendar as we can get, but that doesn't mean there aren't big sales going on. Like the beginning of the holiday season, spring is a popular time for retailers to launch great deals on all kinds of products, including those in especially high demand as the weather gets warmer. Just as Home Depot offered discounts throughout April, Lowe's is offering many of its products on sale this spring.

Lowe's kicked off the season with its Springfest event, slashing prices on a range of items, including tools, electronics, home decor, and paint supplies. Additional specials have also been available to subscribers of Lowe's loyalty programs, MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards, such as free same-day delivery on certain orders. It may be over a month into spring, but many of these big deals are still going strong. Some of these will end sooner than others, though, so if you're on the fence about grabbing something you need or treating yourself to something you want, now's the time to act.

Whether you're looking to get your lawn and garden ready for the summer, spruce up your patio, or add more smart home functionality to your place, there's a good chance Lowe's has at least a product or two on sale that's right up your alley. Here are five of the best deals happening at Lowe's this spring.