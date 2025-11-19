These Are Consumer Reports' Lowest-Ranked Chainsaws

When looking for a new tool for cutting firewood, pruning thicker limbs, or clearing storm debris, there are plenty of options to choose from when looking for one of the best chainsaws you can buy. Of course, there are also lemons out there, which is why you always want to do a little research before spending money on any outdoor equipment. A great place to start is Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that ranks and reviews products based on extensive testing and customer surveys.

When evaluating chainsaws, Consumer Reports tested dozens of different models by making horizontal and vertical cuts into hard oak. Things like cutting performance, ease-of-use, and kickback and handling were all taken into account, as well as reliability and owner satisfaction from customer feedback. For reliability, CR considered how well a chainsaw can perform over five years of use. Gas-powered, corded electric, and newer battery-operated cordless devices were all included in CR's testing. After its thorough appraisal, Consumer Reports found that some of the popular brands are, somewhat surprisingly, behind the lowest-ranked chainsaws.

Perhaps less surprisingly, the lowest-ranked battery-powered chainsaws have much lower overall scores than even the lowest-ranked gas-powered options, which makes sense considering battery technology still has some way to go to deliver continuously powerful performance for extended periods of time. The lowest-ranked chainsaw of those tested by CR is the Craftsman V20 12-inch Compact CMCCS620M1, with the Greenworks 24V 12-inch CS24L410 scoring nearly as poorly. The Kobalt 24V 12-inch KCS 1224A-03 and Wen 20V Max 14-Inch 20754 round out the bottom of the battery-powered list, but all four of these rank lower than even the worst gas-powered model — the Echo X-Series 25-cc CS-2511T. Other poorly-performing gas chainsaws include the Husqvarna 38-cc 130, Sportsman 20-inch 52-cc 807646, and Craftsman 18-inch 42-cc 2-Cycle CMXGSAMY42N8.