These Are Consumer Reports' Lowest-Ranked Chainsaws
When looking for a new tool for cutting firewood, pruning thicker limbs, or clearing storm debris, there are plenty of options to choose from when looking for one of the best chainsaws you can buy. Of course, there are also lemons out there, which is why you always want to do a little research before spending money on any outdoor equipment. A great place to start is Consumer Reports, the nonprofit organization that ranks and reviews products based on extensive testing and customer surveys.
When evaluating chainsaws, Consumer Reports tested dozens of different models by making horizontal and vertical cuts into hard oak. Things like cutting performance, ease-of-use, and kickback and handling were all taken into account, as well as reliability and owner satisfaction from customer feedback. For reliability, CR considered how well a chainsaw can perform over five years of use. Gas-powered, corded electric, and newer battery-operated cordless devices were all included in CR's testing. After its thorough appraisal, Consumer Reports found that some of the popular brands are, somewhat surprisingly, behind the lowest-ranked chainsaws.
Perhaps less surprisingly, the lowest-ranked battery-powered chainsaws have much lower overall scores than even the lowest-ranked gas-powered options, which makes sense considering battery technology still has some way to go to deliver continuously powerful performance for extended periods of time. The lowest-ranked chainsaw of those tested by CR is the Craftsman V20 12-inch Compact CMCCS620M1, with the Greenworks 24V 12-inch CS24L410 scoring nearly as poorly. The Kobalt 24V 12-inch KCS 1224A-03 and Wen 20V Max 14-Inch 20754 round out the bottom of the battery-powered list, but all four of these rank lower than even the worst gas-powered model — the Echo X-Series 25-cc CS-2511T. Other poorly-performing gas chainsaws include the Husqvarna 38-cc 130, Sportsman 20-inch 52-cc 807646, and Craftsman 18-inch 42-cc 2-Cycle CMXGSAMY42N8.
What don't owners like about these lowest-ranked battery-powered chainsaws?
It's probably not a coincidence that the lowest-ranked battery-powered chainsaws are smaller models — either 12-inch or 14-inch. With a smaller bar, these tools are more likely to struggle with thicker and tougher wood, and that is exactly why some users have left negative reviews for the Craftsman V20 12-inch Compact CMCCS620M1. One Lowe's customer who purchased the device and gave it a 1-star review says that they used it "on some 4-inch limbs. I could do it nearly as fast with my old bow saw, and I'm not young. Not enough teeth on the chain, spaced too far apart." This reviewer described Craftsman's 12-inch chainsaw as both "weak and slow."
Other complaints revolve around an issue many cordless electric power tools must contend with — poor battery life. Multiple negative reviews for the Craftsman CMCCS620M1 report that the battery wouldn't last more than 20 minutes before needing a recharge. Greenworks, a brand that specializes in battery-powered equipment and has a strong reputation for its high-quality batteries, doesn't seem to have as many complaints as Craftsman in this area, despite having the second lowest-ranked battery-powered chainsaw on CR's list.
However, you will find complaints that its 24V batteries are not compatible with more powerful tools from the brand — just as Greenworks 60V and 80V batteries are not interchangeable. This can be frustrating for those who like using the brand but must buy multiple different batteries depending on which tools they've got in their collection. That alone may not be a huge problem with the Greenworks 24V 12-inch CS24L410, but there are several disgruntled customers who say that the chainsaw leaks oil. There are even more complaints that its chain constantly becomes loose or even pops off.
How do buyers feel about CR's lowest-ranked gas-powered chainsaws?
Many buyers who opt for gas-powered chainsaws in this day and age do so because — despite their noxious fumes, louder noise, higher-maintenance engines, and inconvenient (and environmentally unfriendly) energy source — they're usually more powerful than battery-powered options. However, the lowest-ranked gas chainsaws on CR's list, which come from a handful of different tool companies, don't stack up to the most powerful chainsaws made by these brands.
The Echo CS-2511T — which scores lowest — is powered by a 2-stroke 25 cc engine. By comparison, the brand's CS-590 Timber Wolf has over double the engine displacement at 59.8 cc. With a more modest engine and a 12-inch bar, it's simply not going to be able to offer the same cutting performance. On the other hand, a smaller chainsaw makes for more a lightweight and maneuverable tool. In fact, despite being the gas chainsaw with the lowest overall score from Consumer Reports, it has very high user ratings — both on Echo's website as well as Home Depot's. In addition to its lightweight handling, owners appreciate its reliable and quick starts as well as its durability.
While CR finds that owner satisfaction for the Echo CS-2511T is high, which is in line with its user reviews, it's not so bullish when it comes to the chainsaw's reliability. And, while the tool also gets high scores for safety, it scores poorly when it comes to cutting speed and even worse for noise levels. Unlike Echo's chainsaw, the Husqvarna 130 — which only ranks slightly higher on CR's list — doesn't have near-unanimous praise from its reviewers. Amazon customers have left mixed reviews when it comes to the chainsaw's engine starting and several negative reviews mention its chain loosening or sliding off.