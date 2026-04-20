6 Lowe's Spring Finds To Add To Your Garage
Depending on where you live, spring is here (though you may not realize it with the way the weather has been acting lately). This is the time many of us shake off the winter blues and pick up where we left off last year when it comes to outdoor projects, or perhaps start new ones. It's also when snow shovels are swapped out with lawn mowers and yard maintenance becomes a part of daily life again.
These are all reasons some major home improvement retailers hold big sales events. SpringFest, which runs until Earth Day (April 22), is Lowe's seasonal sale, and it includes discounts for lawn and garden products, grills, paint, and other gear that shoppers tend to look for as it gets warmer. Many of these products will feel at home in the garage, which is the part of the home where indoor and outdoor needs blur. These include everything from large appliances and storage solutions to power tools and handy Lowe's gadgets that can upgrade your garage.
In addition to slashing prices, Lowe's is also including extra perks for members of its loyalty programs, MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards, such as free same-day delivery on certain orders. Because new offers and discounts are rolling out throughout the month, there may be ones you didn't see the last time you perused Lowe's shelves or online store. Even if you miss the sale, there may be several items you still need or want for your garage, whether you use it as a rec room, workshop, or utility space. Here are six spring finds for your garage currently available at Lowe's.
Ego 56V Power+ 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
You won't be using a lawn mower in your garage, but it's one of the best places to keep one. Perhaps you've been looking at yours all winter long, any time you step into the garage, and thinking to yourself that it would be nice to finally upgrade to a state-of-the-art cordless one. Between high gas prices and the inconvenience of dragging an electric cord around the yard, battery-powered mowers can be pretty tempting.
This would be a good time to finally purchase one, because the Ego 56V Power+ 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is $100 off this month. This model is in the same Power+ 600 Series Touch Drive line as the Ego electric lawn mower that has thousands of 5-star user reviews. When powered by the Ego 56V 7.5 Ah battery, the mower can last for up to an hour on a single charge, allowing many users to cover their entire property all in one go.
The self-propelled machine is powerful enough to handle all types of grass, including St. Augustine, Bermuda, and Zoysia. It offers variable speed and can move between 0.9 and 3.1 miles per hour and has a simple push-button start. The mower is a 3-in-1 and comes with a two-bushel grass collection bag if you don't want to mulch or side-discharge. Six different cutting height settings are available between 1.5 and 4 inches, and the height can be adjusted one-handed. The mower also folds for easier, more compact storage, allowing more space to buy even more things for your garage. The Ego 56V Power+ 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower is currently available at Lowe's for $599. The $100 discount deal ends April 29.
Whirlpool Washer and Dryer
Of all the equipment in your garage, the washer and dryer may be two of the most out-of-date. Unlike power tools or even cars, people tend not to replace the appliances unless they really have to. However, laundry technology has come a long way in recent years, and people are doing themselves a disservice by still using antiquated, inefficient models. Of course, advanced washers and dryers are typically expensive, which is one reason many of us rarely replace them in the first place. One of the best deals during Lowe's SpringFest event, however, slashes $400 off the cost of a Whirlpool washer and dryer.
The products are sold separately, but each is heavily discounted for a limited time. You don't need to buy them as a set from Lowe's, but you may be tempted to get both while you can, as Whirlpool is one of the most well-known and best major washing machine brands out there. Both come in white.
The Whirlpool 3.5 Top-Load Washer features a deep-water wash that increases water levels when needed, and its smooth porcelain tub helps prevent fabrics from snagging. The Whirlpool 7-cu ft Vented Electric Dryer is a front loader and can sense when clothes are dry enough before automatically stopping the cycle, though a manual timer is still available. It also features a Cool Down Cycle, so your pants aren't burning hot when you take them out. The Whirlpool 3.5 Top-Load Washer is available from Lowe's for $699 but is currently $201 off. The Whirlpool 7-cu ft Vented Electric Dryer is available from Lowe's for $699 but is currently $201 off.
Wagner Flexio 3500 Electric Handheld HVLP Paint Sprayer
One of the perks that comes with the MyLowe's Pro Rewards program is that Lowe's loyalty members can get paint discounts that others can't. With all that cheap paint, though, you may not want to do everything by hand, which is why the Wagner Flexio 3500 Electric Handheld Paint Sprayer would be a handy addition to your garage. The tool is currently $30 off for Lowe's SpringFest and, while it's not really big enough for large exteriors, it can be the perfect time-saver for small and medium exteriors or even small indoor rooms or fine finishes on cabinets, furniture, and other objects.
Lowe's says it can cover an 8x10 wall in five minutes. Its smaller size also makes it lighter and easier to handle, as well as more compact for easier storage. Nozzles can be swapped out depending on the task, whether you're looking to cover broad surfaces or smooth finishes. It also features a variable speed dial, and other settings can also be adjusted for a more customized spray, including spray width, spray pattern, and flow control.
For thicker materials, the device can also employ a variable-speed X-Boost feature to dispense directly from the can. If you're looking to save on stuff to spray with the tool, you can find HGTV Home By Sherwin-Williams Door and Trim paint for less than $20 until April 22. Woodworkers can also take advantage of the tool, as Wagner's paint sprayer is also compatible with stains. The Wagner Flexio 3500 Electric Handheld Paint Sprayer is currently available from Lowe's for $159. The deal ends April 22.
Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set
There are multiple tool brands owned by Lowe's, including its popular Kobalt line, but you might not know that it also has a private-label home decor brand called Allen + Roth. One product from the house brand is a perfect spring buy — the Ivy Meadows 3-piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set. During colder months, you'd likely keep it inside the garage, but that doesn't mean you need to shrink-wrap it for long-term storage. Instead, you can set it up and make a comfortable space for taking breaks in between yard chores or relaxing after hours of working on your DIY project.
One reason this set in particular is well-suited for pulling double duty on the porch or in the garage is that it's relatively simple and doesn't take up a ton of space. The set consists of two rocking chairs and a matching small table. Since they can be used outdoors, they're designed to be rust-resistant and are built with sturdy steel frames that also provide durability if you do end up keeping them next to your workbench. The hand-woven, synthetic wicker is also weather-resistant, as are the plush Olefin cushions, which are cream colored to match the wood aesthetic.
Each chair can hold up to 250 pounds and is 28.74 inches wide and 31.4 inches tall. The table is 20 x 20 x 20 inches and includes a bottom mesh shelf to keep lightweight items. They'll need to be assembled, but all the hardware you'll need is included. The frames come with a 3-year warranty, while the warranty for the cushions lasts for one year. The Allen + Roth Ivy Meadows 3-piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set is available from Lowe's for $498.
Project Source Commander 27-gallon Heavy-Duty Stackable Tote
Lowe's is a good place to go for storage options since it has so many. In addition to tool storage that pairs well with the hardware it sells, you can also find heavy-duty garage shelving at Lowe's. Storage is never a bad thing to add to your garage, but it's entirely possible you're already running out of places to keep things. In that case, big shelves might be less practical than more portable totes.
The Project Source Commander 27-gallon Heavy-Duty Stackable Tote is a happy medium — it's large enough to hold a decent amount of stuff and stackable to maximize space. But, since it's a tote, it makes it much easier to move around if you decide to rearrange the garage or even take it with you on a camping trip or vacation. The storage container is even designed with tie-down grooves that make it easier to transport safely.
Each tote measures 14.3 x 20.6 x 30.6 inches. It's built from thick plastic to better protect its contents, but Lowe's says it's still lightweight (when empty) and comfortable to carry. The tote comes with a snap lid, which has six holes around its rim that allow you to use locks or zip ties to better secure your possessions. You can find the Project Source Commander 27-gallon Heavy-Duty Stackable Tote in utilitarian black and yellow, but a red, white, and blue option will soon be available in honor of the country's 250th birthday. That's not until summer, though — let's not get ahead of ourselves and enjoy the spring (and spring sales) while we have it. The Project Source Commander 27-gallon Heavy-Duty Stackable Tote is available from Lowe's for just under $10 per unit.