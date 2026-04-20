6 Lowe's Spring Finds To Add To Your Garage

Depending on where you live, spring is here (though you may not realize it with the way the weather has been acting lately). This is the time many of us shake off the winter blues and pick up where we left off last year when it comes to outdoor projects, or perhaps start new ones. It's also when snow shovels are swapped out with lawn mowers and yard maintenance becomes a part of daily life again.

These are all reasons some major home improvement retailers hold big sales events. SpringFest, which runs until Earth Day (April 22), is Lowe's seasonal sale, and it includes discounts for lawn and garden products, grills, paint, and other gear that shoppers tend to look for as it gets warmer. Many of these products will feel at home in the garage, which is the part of the home where indoor and outdoor needs blur. These include everything from large appliances and storage solutions to power tools and handy Lowe's gadgets that can upgrade your garage.

In addition to slashing prices, Lowe's is also including extra perks for members of its loyalty programs, MyLowe's Rewards and MyLowe's Pro Rewards, such as free same-day delivery on certain orders. Because new offers and discounts are rolling out throughout the month, there may be ones you didn't see the last time you perused Lowe's shelves or online store. Even if you miss the sale, there may be several items you still need or want for your garage, whether you use it as a rec room, workshop, or utility space. Here are six spring finds for your garage currently available at Lowe's.