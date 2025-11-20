This EGO Electric Lawn Mower Has Over 4K 5-Star Reviews - Here's What Users Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With so many different battery-powered lawn mowers available from outdoor equipment brand Ego, you'll need to do some research to figure out which Ego electric lawn mower is best for your lawn. If you're considering the Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower, or the model LM2114, you may be encouraged to find it has over 4,000 5-star reviews on Ego's website alone, plus nearly 1,500 more on Amazon.
It's always a good idea to see what exactly users like about a given mower and whether or not its positive attributes are actually useful for your specific needs. It's an even better idea to check, even when reviews are overwhelmingly positive, what people who've had negative experiences with a product have to say and whether it raises any potential red flags.
The 600 Series Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower is capable of up to 6 ft-lb of torque — more powerful than many gas mowers — and offers seven different cutting heights ranging between 1.25 and 4 inches. It uses a brushless motor with reduced vibration, and because it's an electric mower, it also runs relatively quietly, and you can turn it on immediately with the push of a button.
It's a 3-in-1 mower as well, offering mulching and bagging options in addition to side discharging. Other features include LED headlights, an adjustable handle, IPX4 weather resistance, and the ability to fold for easier storage. The Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower, which costs $499, comes with a 5-year limited warranty and a 3-year limited warranty for its 6 Ah battery.
Users have a lot to say about Ego's batteries
Based on over 5,000 customer reviews, the Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower has a strong 4.6 overall user score on Ego's product page, with a similar 4.5 average customer score on Amazon. Nearly every attribute is rated highly, including its ease-of-use and the quality of both its cutting and the mower itself. You'll also find many five-star reviews singling out the impressive battery life of the mower. This isn't a huge shock, as Ego batteries outperform Ryobi and Milwaukee batteries in several categories.
Ego says that, with a 56V 6 Ah Arc Lithium battery, the Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower will run for up to 55 minutes on a single charge. Reviews left from Amazon customers who've tried out Ego's mower and battery firsthand seem to mostly corroborate this claim. One five-star review reports that the mower gets 45 minutes per charge — not quite as much as what Ego says, but still enough to cover many typical-sized yards.
This user also notes that the mower requires no initial assembly and is lightweight enough to carry with one hand, which also makes it ideal for cutting hilly terrain. They say that their favorite attribute, even more than the battery life, is how quiet the mower is, noting that you could use it before dawn (to avoid the heat) "without irritating your neighbors or local noisier ordinances."
Another reviewer also mentions how quiet it runs and that its battery "lasts a long time." They also say that the battery charges quickly, which many other reviews also report. Users may be even more impressed with the charge time than the battery life, which Ego says can recharge in 80 minutes with a 320W charger.
Some users don't think Ego's mower is powerful enough — especially at its price
Almost no brand or product is perfect, of course, and owners have brought up common problems with Ego lawn mowers of all types. Even with its overwhelmingly positive feedback, the Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower isn't immune to complaints and dissatisfied users. For instance, the cost of the mower and its 56V batteries does irk many users and is the source of multiple negative reviews.
Even owners who are happy with the device overall have issues with its price, such as one who calls it an "excellent lawn mower and a "great product, but definitely not worth the price as similar tools are often 50% or more less expensive." Other one-star reviews mention the mower not starting or failing after only a few uses, which is more indicative of malfunctioning models than the average quality of the product. If you are unlucky enough to find yourself stuck with a dud, it should hopefully be replaced through Ego's limited warranty.
At least one user with a functional mower is dissatisfied with its quality, though they do say that they need to "put it on a very high setting and cut a very little amount before proceeding to the next lower setting. I have to mow my lawn several times to get it to the length I need," adding that the mower shuts down off on lower settings, with grass quickly clogging the machine.