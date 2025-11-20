This EGO Electric Lawn Mower Has Over 4K 5-Star Reviews - Here's What Users Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With so many different battery-powered lawn mowers available from outdoor equipment brand Ego, you'll need to do some research to figure out which Ego electric lawn mower is best for your lawn. If you're considering the Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower, or the model LM2114, you may be encouraged to find it has over 4,000 5-star reviews on Ego's website alone, plus nearly 1,500 more on Amazon.

It's always a good idea to see what exactly users like about a given mower and whether or not its positive attributes are actually useful for your specific needs. It's an even better idea to check, even when reviews are overwhelmingly positive, what people who've had negative experiences with a product have to say and whether it raises any potential red flags.

The 600 Series Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower is capable of up to 6 ft-lb of torque — more powerful than many gas mowers — and offers seven different cutting heights ranging between 1.25 and 4 inches. It uses a brushless motor with reduced vibration, and because it's an electric mower, it also runs relatively quietly, and you can turn it on immediately with the push of a button.

It's a 3-in-1 mower as well, offering mulching and bagging options in addition to side discharging. Other features include LED headlights, an adjustable handle, IPX4 weather resistance, and the ability to fold for easier storage. The Ego 21-inch Power+ Push Mower, which costs $499, comes with a 5-year limited warranty and a 3-year limited warranty for its 6 Ah battery.