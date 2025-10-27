Common Problems With Ego Lawn Mowers (According To Owners)
If you're fed up with the maintenance and noise of gas lawnmowers, you might want to switch to an electric mower. They're friendlier to the environment, far easier to operate and maintain, and are way lighter than gas counterparts. Plus, if you want to whip an average lawn into shape — a quarter of an acre, let's say — these mowers will match, and even sometimes exceed the power output of gas options.
Now, if you've been looking for the most powerful electric lawn mowers available, you've probably come across Ego models. Owned by Chinese power tool company Chervon, Ego is a pretty popular global brand, with availability in 65 countries, that offers several battery-powered lawn mowers that are generally well-liked by users. A model like the EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower, for instance, has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from over 2,000 buyers on Amazon. Plus, many users praise it for its consistent cutting power, lightweight design, and ARC 56V batteries that have fast charging times and generous run time.
Still, just because Ego's lawn mower lineup has a lot of fans, not everything about them is praiseworthy. Like any other major electric lawn mower brand, Ego lawn mowers appear to be plagued by a host of problems that might make you think twice before buying them. Sure, some of the issues that owners have complained about on Amazon and Reddit aren't that scary, but they can easily turn your simple Saturday chore into an unexpected headache. With that said, here's a look at the most common problems you'll likely experience with Ego lawn mowers, based on reviews from owners.
Ego electric lawn mower won't start
A lawn mower is one of the new Ego tools you should consider buying in 2025. While the lithium-ion batteries deliver on these claims, they also introduce several common faults that can be quite frustrating. One such issue that many Ego Power tool owners have reported is the machine shutting off without warning.
Commenting on a Reddit thread, one owner stated, "Went to mow this morning and my ~3-year-old Ego 56v mower just won't start. Never had any issues whatsoever with it prior to this." While this problem might be connected to a faulty relay and broken wires at the handles, some users suggest that, other times, the battery might be the culprit. Unfortunately, when this happens, various customers claim that the fixes are not always easy.
For instance, one owner on Reddit complained that they called Ego and they were happy to address the issue, but they were told to visit an Ego repair center, and one of those was closed, while the other was miles away. For this reason, if you want to protect your mower from starting issues, it is essential to keep your battery charged always. You'll also want to regularly clean your mower, as grass clippings and dirt can clog the battery terminals, preventing it from operating as it should. Also, don't forget to perform basic maintenance tasks, as avoiding that is one of the most common mistakes people make with their lawn mowers.
Users complain of Ego lawn mowers leaving a line of grass uncut
Cut quality is another common concern that some Ego lawn mower owners face. Given that the primary function of a lawnmower is to give your yard a clean and even cut, it can be quite frustrating if you see a thin line of uncut grass right after you've passed over it.
Owners of some Ego lawn mowers have reported this issue, with one Redditor claiming, "I got an Ego mower a couple of years ago. I love (almost) everything about it. The only problem... It consistently (like, 90% of the time) leaves a line of grass uncut either on the side of the mower under where the wheels roll or right down the middle." Worse still, other owners have had experiences where the machine's self-propel feature would still work, but not cut the grass.
When this happens, you'll probably want to check your blades. In fact, one commenter on the thread — as well as others elsewhere — said that the easiest fix was to switch standard blades with high-lift blades. Alternatively, owners could either adjust the cutting height or sharpen the blades, especially if their mowers have mulching blades. Some owners even suggest that you check for grass buildup under the deck, as clogs can block blade rotation.