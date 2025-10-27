Common Problems With Ego Lawn Mowers (According To Owners)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're fed up with the maintenance and noise of gas lawnmowers, you might want to switch to an electric mower. They're friendlier to the environment, far easier to operate and maintain, and are way lighter than gas counterparts. Plus, if you want to whip an average lawn into shape — a quarter of an acre, let's say — these mowers will match, and even sometimes exceed the power output of gas options.

Now, if you've been looking for the most powerful electric lawn mowers available, you've probably come across Ego models. Owned by Chinese power tool company Chervon, Ego is a pretty popular global brand, with availability in 65 countries, that offers several battery-powered lawn mowers that are generally well-liked by users. A model like the EGO POWER+ 21" Select Cut Self-Propelled Mower, for instance, has a 4.4 out of 5 rating from over 2,000 buyers on Amazon. Plus, many users praise it for its consistent cutting power, lightweight design, and ARC 56V batteries that have fast charging times and generous run time.

Still, just because Ego's lawn mower lineup has a lot of fans, not everything about them is praiseworthy. Like any other major electric lawn mower brand, Ego lawn mowers appear to be plagued by a host of problems that might make you think twice before buying them. Sure, some of the issues that owners have complained about on Amazon and Reddit aren't that scary, but they can easily turn your simple Saturday chore into an unexpected headache. With that said, here's a look at the most common problems you'll likely experience with Ego lawn mowers, based on reviews from owners.