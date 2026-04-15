Home Depot April 2026: Best Deals Available This Month
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The prices at major home improvement chains are always in flux, with some times of year better for shopping than others. April is usually one of the better months, with products often available for less — sometimes a lot less. Home Depot hosts its "Spring Black Friday" sales event in April, coinciding with the time of year when many of us are dusting off outdoor equipment that's been dormant all winter and getting our yards ready for the warmer months ahead. Some discounts are modest, but still better than paying full price, while others bring prices down to as low as two bucks (making it easy to go overboard and buy more than you need).
Home Depot's sale includes yard tools and garden staples that will certainly come in handy as spring gets underway, as well as outdoor home decor for those with decks and patios. Not all of Home Depot's April deals are spring-oriented, however, and it can be a good time to save on hardware you may need year-round, whether you're supplementing your existing toolkit or upgrading existing gear. These sale prices include products from major brands like DeWalt, Ridgid, Milwaukee, and Ryobi. Here are some of the best deals you can find at Home Depot this April.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP 16-inch push mower kit
Spring is the season of growth, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing — exactly why lawns often need to be mowed early and often. One of the better April deals at Home Depot is $50 off the Ryobi 18V One+ HP 16-inch push mower kit, which comes with two 4-Ah batteries and a charger. While Ego may have the edge over Ryobi for those who desire premium equipment, the latter brand's mowers are still very solid and are more affordable. The spring discount means you'd be getting even more bang for your buck, too.
Ryobi's walk-behind mower has a brushless motor and, since it's electric, will start with a single button push — no pulling or priming required. Ryobi says it can handle lawns up to ⅓ of an acre and has a maximum 40-minute runtime using the two included batteries. The machine is also equipped with electronics that can detect mowing conditions and adjust the blade speed accordingly.
The bag can be quickly swapped out, and the mower has a mulch plug that allows you to switch between the two modes easily. The blades can cut at seven different heights, with a simple adjustment. Its handles can also fold, so you can store it vertically and take up less space in your tool shed. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP 16-inch push mower kit (model P1190) is currently available at Home Depot for $269.
DeWalt Atomic 20V Max oscillating multi-tool
If you haven't already added an oscillating multi-tool to your tool collection, you probably should. It's a versatile tool useful for many applications, and Home Depot's Spring Black Friday sale is a great time to get one. The outlet has the DeWalt Atomic 20V Max oscillating multi-tool at a whopping 50% off its usual price, making this a prime time to buy one. Even if you don't know how to operate one yet, a discount that deep is hard to ignore, and you can always learn how to use DeWalt's oscillating multi-tool with SlashGear's beginner's guide.
As part of DeWalt's Atomic line, the tool offers the power one expects from a 20V tool but in a lighter and smaller package. This particular tool weighs less than 3 pounds and utilizes an optimized brushless motor. According to the company, it can also run up to 57% longer than its brushed counterpart. The tool can deliver up to 18,000 oscillations per minute and is controlled by a variable-speed trigger. It has two grips to allow for more precise handling.
The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max Oscillating Multi-Tool includes a fast-cut wood blade and a wood-with-nails blade. It also comes with a universal accessory adapter, so you'll be able to use it with the many kinds of multi-tool attachments available from most accessory brands. A tool-free quick-change feature allows users to swap out blades and attachments without needing a wrench. The DeWalt Atomic 20V Max oscillating multi-tool (model DCS354B) is currently available at Home Depot for just $89.
Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil
Obviously, you can find plenty of Home Depot tools for your yard, but the retailer is also a good source for landscaping and garden staples such as mulch, fertilizer, and trellises. One of the biggest April deals you can find at Home Depot is for 0.75-cu-ft bags of Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil, available for less than half their usual price. The 56% discount means you can pick up a bag of dirt to replenish your lawn or garden for just $2.
Scotts Miracle-Gro says two or three bags should be enough to cover 24 square feet with 2-3 inches of soil to supplement the existing dirt. The company says that it should be mixed with at least 6-8 inches of natural soil before planting. If you're planting crops with deeper roots, such as carrots, you'll need a thicker layer of soil, making Home Depot's current deal even more appealing.
The soil is marketed for feeding flowers, annuals, perennials, vegetables, trees, and shrubs for up to three months. This should help your plants grow bigger than if unfed, meaning larger, prettier flowers or more fruits and vegetables to pick. If you're using pots or containers rather than planting directly in the ground, however, Miracle-Gro's potting mix is probably a better option — garden soil tends to compact more in containers, which limits drainage and aeration. Miracle-Gro All-Purpose Garden Soil (0.75 cu-ft) is currently available at Home Depot for just $2 per bag.
Huluwat six-tier freestanding shelving unit
Aside from outdoor products, Home Depot also has many spring finds for your garage, some of which are on sale this month. Among the storage and organization solutions available at a discount is the Huluwat freestanding 6-tier steel shelving unit, perfect for storing bulky items. Huluwat's heavy-duty shelves are available with five or six tiers and come in several depths and heights. One of the biggest discounts is for the 6-tier, black variant, which is 37% off and over $100 less than its list price.
This particular shelving unit is 48 x 18 inches and 7 feet tall. Each tier can hold up to 400 pounds, so you're looking at 2,400 pounds in total — enough for power tools and other equipment, whether for your yard or workshop. While it's marketed as a garage shelving unit, nothing's stopping you from placing it elsewhere, too, especially since it's designed not to scratch floors.
This Huluwat has repositionable shelves, letting you optimize space and better fit taller tools or stack low-profile bins. It utilizes an interlocking system so it can be assembled without any nuts, screws, or bolts, and Home Depot claims it can be put together in 15 minutes. The shelving unit can also convert into two separate workbenches if you decide to change the layout of your garage. The Huluwat six-tier freestanding shelving unit (model S-P252494) is currently available from Home Depot for $179.99.
Free Milwaukee battery
If you want to get a free Milwaukee battery from Home Depot during its Spring Black Friday sale, all you need to do is purchase any one of eight qualifying Milwaukee items. The offer runs until May 3, and seven of the eight qualifying products require an M18 battery to function, making the bundle a more practical purchase.
The items are diverse enough that most should be able to take advantage of the deal, whether they need something for woodworking, automotive repair, renovating, DIY work, or other applications. Qualifying brushless power tools include the M18 Fuel compact bandsaw, M18 Fuel 6 ½-inch circular saw, M18 Fuel 5-inch random orbit sander, M18 Fuel Nexus 6-gallon wet/dry vacuum, and M18 Fuel oscillating multi-tool. Two of the products that can be paired with the free battery are combo kits. The M18 Fuel hammer drill and impact driver kit comes with a charger and battery, while the M18 Fuel Mid-Torque ½-inch Impact Wrench and M12 Fuel ⅜-inch ratchet combo kit comes with a charger and two batteries.
That means that you could conceivably get two cordless tools, a charger, and three batteries all in a single purchase if you go with the latter. If you're only looking to stock up on batteries, the final qualifying item that gets you a free M18 RedLithium High-Output XC 6-Ah battery is a 2-pack of the same, meaning you can get $600 worth of Milwaukee batteries for half that. You can select which tool to bundle with the free Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High-Output XC 6-Ah battery (model 48-11-1865) from the latter's product page on Home Depot's website.