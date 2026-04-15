Home Depot April 2026: Best Deals Available This Month

Spring is the season of growth, but it is possible to have too much of a good thing — exactly why lawns often need to be mowed early and often. One of the better April deals at Home Depot is $50 off the Ryobi 18V One+ HP 16-inch push mower kit, which comes with two 4-Ah batteries and a charger. While Ego may have the edge over Ryobi for those who desire premium equipment, the latter brand's mowers are still very solid and are more affordable. The spring discount means you'd be getting even more bang for your buck, too.

Ryobi's walk-behind mower has a brushless motor and, since it's electric, will start with a single button push — no pulling or priming required. Ryobi says it can handle lawns up to ⅓ of an acre and has a maximum 40-minute runtime using the two included batteries. The machine is also equipped with electronics that can detect mowing conditions and adjust the blade speed accordingly.

The bag can be quickly swapped out, and the mower has a mulch plug that allows you to switch between the two modes easily. The blades can cut at seven different heights, with a simple adjustment. Its handles can also fold, so you can store it vertically and take up less space in your tool shed. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP 16-inch push mower kit (model P1190) is currently available at Home Depot for $269.