Ryobi Vs. Ego: Which Brand Makes The Better Push Lawn Mower (According To Owner Reviews)
If you're looking for an easy-to-use lawn mower that makes less noise than gas-powered models, there are a growing number of electric models on the market. Ryobi and EGO are two of many companies developing an eco-friendly reputation thanks to their range of battery-powered push lawn mowers.
While the environment is a large factor why electric lawn mowers are growing in popularity, there are several benefits for homeowners. Electric models are much lighter than gas-powered lawn mowers and are far easier to maintain and operate. Some models from Ryobi and EGO also feature an instant push-start, which can help you complete your garden to-do list faster.
We'll be exploring what each company has to offer for busy homeowners as well as seeing what customers have to say. Like when buying any product, assessing customer reviews is an essential part of the buying process to help you make an informed choice. Companies like Amazon are also tackling fake reviews with AI to give you a more accurate perspective of different products. Let's take a detailed look at the pros and cons of Ryobi and EGO's push lawn mowers and hear what customers have to say.
What are the key features of Ryobi's push lawn mowers?
Known for its unmistakable green branding color, Ryobi has a large range of power tools to use in your garden. The company's latest push lawn mowers take advantage of Ryobi ONE+, an interchangeable battery system that incorporates advanced lithium-ion technology and can be used in over 300 products.
If you're looking for an affordable lawn mower for general yard maintenance, you can currently pick up the Ryobi P1108BTL ONE+ Push Mower on Amazon for $217. Recommended for 1/4 acre lawns or smaller, the push lawn mower is designed for ease of use. The push mower features a folding handle and an instant push button start, so you can get going right away. There's also a 2-in-1 collection bag for mulching or catching grass depending on how you wish to process trimmings.
For medium-sized yards, Ryobi offers a slightly more powerful model, the ONE+ HP P1190 16" Push Mower for heftier workloads. The mower can mow up to 1/3 acre of land and holds a run time of 40 minutes, which is slightly longer than the P1108BTL. With seven different cut height positions, you can get the optimal cut for your lawn's type. The P1190 lawn mower is available as a kit (including the required batteries plus charger) at a reduced price of $299.00 from Ryobi.
What are EGO's push lawn mowers like?
EGO offers several electric lawn mowers for all lawn types. You can expect to pay more than Ryobi, but the brand offers a five-year tool warranty for domestic use over Ryobi's three years, so you can rest assured your money is in a safe place.
Built for performance, the LM1700E Push Mower can cut over 4,000 square feet in a single charge and comes with a large 55-liter collection bag for collecting trimmings as you mow. You can process your trimmings in three ways: using the collection bag, mulching, or via the rear discharge feature. With its vertical storage abilities, the mower is easy to pack away once you've finished working. However, it weighs a little more than Ryobi's equivalent 16" mower, the P1190, which is worth taking note of if you're limited in strength or mobility. You can always invest in a self-propelled lawn mower if this is an issue.
Performance is a priority in EGO's products thanks to the company's ARC 56V batteries for maximum power and optimal run times. Some models also feature LED lights for improved visibility at night. The LM1700E is currently EGO's cheapest push lawn mower and can be picked up for £359.00 (around $450) from the company's website.
Which push lawn mower should you buy?
Both companies promise lawn mowers to help get your small to medium-sized lawn in good shape efficiently. The Lithium-Ion technology saves the hassle of mixing oils in gas-powered products, and with folding and vertical storage options, you can work even faster. The lawn mowers boast some impressive specs for domestic use, but what do customers have to say?
Starting with the cheapest brand, customers are overall satisfied with Ryobi's push mower products. The average rating on Amazon is approximately 4 stars, which is reasonable, but not free of faults. Some users point out a limited battery life in products, while others have customer service complaints.
On the other hand, DIY experts who have tried EGO's push mowers have credited its ample power and fast charging times. While it is slightly heavier than Ryobi's push mowers, this shouldn't be an issue if you're mowing on a flat or gently sloped lawn. The battery life is also spoken well of, partially thanks to EGO's 56V ARC technology.
Ultimately, the right lawn mower for you depends on the quality you're looking for and how often you intend to use it. For a budget-friendly option, Ryobi's push mowers are a sensible pick for getting the job done. If you can afford to raise your budget, EGO's push mowers offer a more premium feel with the added perks of a more powerful battery and extended warranty.
Methodology
In this article, we've gathered opinions from customers on Amazon as well as DIY enthusiasts. While it may be tempting to solely focus on specifications listed on a manufacturer's website, there may be further complexities which only user reviews can uncover. Assessing user reviews gives you a fuller picture of what model you're investing in, so you can identify any concerns and how they might impact you.