Ryobi Vs. Ego: Which Brand Makes The Better Push Lawn Mower (According To Owner Reviews)

If you're looking for an easy-to-use lawn mower that makes less noise than gas-powered models, there are a growing number of electric models on the market. Ryobi and EGO are two of many companies developing an eco-friendly reputation thanks to their range of battery-powered push lawn mowers.

While the environment is a large factor why electric lawn mowers are growing in popularity, there are several benefits for homeowners. Electric models are much lighter than gas-powered lawn mowers and are far easier to maintain and operate. Some models from Ryobi and EGO also feature an instant push-start, which can help you complete your garden to-do list faster.

We'll be exploring what each company has to offer for busy homeowners as well as seeing what customers have to say. Like when buying any product, assessing customer reviews is an essential part of the buying process to help you make an informed choice. Companies like Amazon are also tackling fake reviews with AI to give you a more accurate perspective of different products. Let's take a detailed look at the pros and cons of Ryobi and EGO's push lawn mowers and hear what customers have to say.