5 Home Depot Spring Finds To Add To Your Garage
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Spring has very much sprung throughout most parts of the world, and for many homeowners, that means it's time for a little seasonal cleaning. It's safe to say much of that cleanup will be focused either on the home itself or the yard surrounding it. When you're done tackling the various projects, you might want to think about turning your attention to your home's garage, because if you're anything like us, you haven't kept things exactly tidy in there during cold snaps.
Even if you have, springtime is also a good time to think about making upgrades that can turn your dingy garage into a space you wouldn't mind spending a little extra time in while you're working on your car or other home workshop-type projects. The good news is that tidying up and upgrading it may only involve a few smaller projects that should be easy enough for folks with an affinity for taking on a little DIY work. To that end, big box home improvement chains like The Home Depot can almost certainly help you assemble all the gear you need for such undertakings.
It can, however, be difficult to properly suss out what gear best suits your project needs, as The Home Depot's online outlet is stocked with thousands of products fit for any garage glow-up. Here's a look at a few in-stock items at The Home Depot that we think are worthy of any garage around.
Ridgid Shop 12 Gallon Vac & Blower Fan Kit
We'll start things out with a little cleaning gear, because, well, you may not even know what kind of upgrade projects you want to take on until you do a little tidying up. When it comes to cleaning up a garage, few devices are quite as useful as the trusty old wet-dry shop vacuum, and The Home Depot currently has dozens of such vacs from several of the market's most notable brands in stock both online and in-store.
If you've studied up on shop vacs in recent years, you know that Ridgid is as well-regarded as any other brand in the game. For the record, we're singling out one of the better-rated Ridgid shop vacs available from The Home Depot in the 12 Gal. 5.0 Peak HP NXT. We've also selected a package kit that includes Ridgid's 1625 CFM 3-Speed Blower Fan, because a fan can be every bit as important to your garage cleanup when you've invariably got more water around than your shop vac can handle.
With more than 5,800 users rating this kit 4.7 out of 5 stars, it would seem that few customers are disappointed in their purchase despite the bundle's $363.98 sticker price. Just for the record, Wirecutter recently also named this particular shop vac as one of the best you can buy, so it would seem you can believe the hype from those consumers, even as a few complained about potential quality control issues. If you are worried about such issues, you can, perhaps, take heart in knowing that Ridgid backs the vac and blower with a full lifetime warranty.
LTMATE Sports Equipment Organizer
Once you've hit your garage with that Ridgid Shop Vac, you may realize there are other aspects of the space that could use organizing. The Home Depot, of course, also offers any number of storage options to its shoppers, including a range of shelves, hooks, harnesses, and chests that can help you organize your power tools and yard care devices, as well as outdoor gear like bikes and kayaks. As handy as those options are, they may not account for certain other garage clutterers, such as all your sporting goods gear.
Thankfully, The Home Depot also carries a few organizers that can help you at least keep items like balls, baseball bats, golf clubs, and even hockey sticks in a central location. The LTMATE Sports Organizer Rack is just such a space-saving option. It's also one that customers have generally rated favorably, with the $183.42 rack earning a score of 4.7-stars out of 5.
As for what they like about the rack, versatility is a big positive for most reviewers, who appreciate how many different things it's designed to organize, with a bat rack, hanging hooks, ball bin, and golf bag storage all built into the design. There are additional shelves to hold things like baseball mitts, cleats, and even rollerblades. Owners also appreciate its sturdy metal build and its 265-pound weight capacity. Some users did, however, complain that the rack was difficult to put together, either due to confusing instructions or a lack of labeling on the individual parts. Either way, this rack could go a long way in helping you organize your garage and keep it that way.
Ryobi USB Lithium Bluetooth Speaker
Whatever tasks you undertake in your garage, odds are they will be more enjoyable with a little music, though it's likely you'd want to wait until you're done with the shop vac and blower before you attempt to kick out the jams. Yes, for the record, The Home Depot has plenty of Bluetooth speakers in stock to aid in your garage's audio upgrade. And yes, we are well aware that some major Bluetooth speaker brands are doing it better than Ryobi.
However, in a garage or workshop atmosphere, you'd likely be wise to invest in something designed for use in those slightly more rugged environments, and Ryobi has a few small but mighty audio options that fit the bill, including the 4.6-star-rated, $123.97 Cordless USB Rechargeable Speaker.
That list also includes several other makes and models from the Techtronic Industries-owned Ryobi Tools. The sticker price is very right for this speaker, as it includes a pair of rechargeable 2.0 Ah Lithium batteries, making it a budget-friendly option for folks who don't already use Ryobi USB lithium devices. As for the speaker itself, it's got a Bluetooth range of 250 feet, is IP67-rated for water and dust resistance, and is part of the Ryobi Verse device family, meaning it can connect to other speakers to boost sound. Even without the daisy-chained speakers, users say this one should provide more than enough sound for your average garage, though some did complain of short battery life, as well as connectivity issues. So make of those complaints what you will.
Newair Wall Mounted Shop Fan
With spring bringing warmer weather and steamy summer days rapidly approaching, it should go without saying that your garage is about to undergo a similar warmup that may make it too uncomfortable to work or play in. Simply opening the garage door can, of course, go a long way in cooling things off inside. So too can cracking any windows or alternate doorways that may open into the space, though on a hot day, creating a draft like that may not be enough to make your garage comfortable.
Now, you could drop some serious coin and install ceiling fans in your space, or even invest in some sort of A/C unit, but at the end of the day, installing a larger, well-positioned wall fan like Newair's 18-inch High Velocity model may be enough to cool you down in the shade of your garage. Priced at $59.99, it looks to be a cost-effective way to do so, to boot.
As the plug-in, tilting fan is designed to bolt into a wall or even a secured metal shelving unit, the Newair device should also save you a little space while providing users with three speeds of cooling comfort and up to 3,000 CFM of airflow power. According to Newair, it'll also only cost you about 12-cents per day to operate, which is nice. Customers are largely impressed with the fan as well, giving it 4.7 stars on its The Home Depot product page. They note that it's easy to install, provides solid airflow, and is quieter than expected. However, some are frustrated by its lack of an oscillating feature.
FLOORINGINC Floor Tiling
Once you've gotten your garage all neat and tidy, set up all of your shelves and organizers, and made other upgrades, you might be thinking about the sort of finishing touches that can tie the entire space together. If that's the case, you may see the opportunity for such upgrades by simply looking down. After all, your garage floor is almost certainly nothing more than a cool, boring concrete slab, and if you want to really jazz things up, floor tiles may be the way to go.
If you're searching for tiles through The Home Depot's online outlet, you might be a little overwhelmed by the number of options available to you. If, however, customer satisfaction is a big selling point to you, we'd invite you to have a look at FLOORINGINC's Nitro Coin Flex PVC Garage Floor Tiles, which have earned a rating of 4.9-stars from 150 users. Those tiles are currently priced at $3.89 per square foot, or $90 for a case, so if you're interested in re-flooring your garage with tiles customers have deemed stylish, durable, and easy-to-install, it looks like you can do so without investing too much money.
FLOORINGINC claims the tiles are also resistant to most household chemicals and that they are noticeably quieter than some hard plastic models from other brands. Customers also seem to agree that the hidden interlocking links are a nice touch that gives the tiling a clean, polished look. The availability of different colors is also noted as a positive, with many users opting for a sleek checkerboard pattern in their own garages.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to showcase a few items from The Home Depot that might help give your garage a proper springtime glow-up. In selecting the above items, several factors were taken into account, including price, consumer satisfaction, and the device's potential usefulness in the garage. In some cases, professional reviews were also cited to back up the consumer's point of view. Reviews may have been quoted directly throughout to ensure accuracy.