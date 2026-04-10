5 Home Depot Spring Finds To Add To Your Garage

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Spring has very much sprung throughout most parts of the world, and for many homeowners, that means it's time for a little seasonal cleaning. It's safe to say much of that cleanup will be focused either on the home itself or the yard surrounding it. When you're done tackling the various projects, you might want to think about turning your attention to your home's garage, because if you're anything like us, you haven't kept things exactly tidy in there during cold snaps.

Even if you have, springtime is also a good time to think about making upgrades that can turn your dingy garage into a space you wouldn't mind spending a little extra time in while you're working on your car or other home workshop-type projects. The good news is that tidying up and upgrading it may only involve a few smaller projects that should be easy enough for folks with an affinity for taking on a little DIY work. To that end, big box home improvement chains like The Home Depot can almost certainly help you assemble all the gear you need for such undertakings.

It can, however, be difficult to properly suss out what gear best suits your project needs, as The Home Depot's online outlet is stocked with thousands of products fit for any garage glow-up. Here's a look at a few in-stock items at The Home Depot that we think are worthy of any garage around.