5 Home Depot Finds You'll Want Handy For Spring Cleaning Projects
Homes get messy during the winter. You can do your best to prevent wet muck from being tracked onto your floors, but keeping your doors and windows shuttered for months on end means that a certain amount of build-up is unavoidable. Dust, cobwebs, and other forms of undesirable debris tend to form under the furniture and in other difficult-to-clean places. It isn't practical for most people to make cleaning these unseen nooks and crannies a part of their regular cleaning regimen, but it's good to scrub them out at the start of spring when the weather bounces back and warm, fresh air makes its welcome return.
You'll probably want to stock up on cleaning supplies before you dive into such heavy projects, though, and Home Depot has some great stuff that can help you get your home sparkling. Home Depot is mostly known as a purveyor of power tools and home renovation equipment, but it also sells quite a few cleaning supplies. You can get cleaning solutions, trash bags, and plenty of towels, but you can also get some really nice cleaning tools and appliances. Navigating Home Depot's massive catalog in search of cleaning equipment can be a bit overwhelming, though, so I've taken the liberty of selecting five of their best products. I've used a few of these in my own home, and those that I haven't used all come very highly rated.
Swiffer Super Extendable Dusting Kit
They say the best way to clean is from the top down. The last thing you want is for all the dust and cobwebs that fall from your ceiling and higher shelves to settle onto freshly scrubbed floors. To reach those, you'll need a good duster. This isn't a complicated piece of equipment, but there is a surprising range in quality across different brands.
Home Depot sells several different dusters, but one of its best-selling models is the Swiffer Super Extendable Dusting Kit. This kit retails for $16.97 at Home Depot and comes with an extendable pole that can reach up to 6 feet and includes four attachable dusters, which are easy to swap out with each other. Swiffer claims that its dusters can trap up to three times more dust and allergens than a standard feather duster, so you'll be able to clean without simply knocking the dust from the ceiling to the floor.
This kit has a 4.4 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot website, with many reviewers saying that the dusters work better than most other brands, though there were a few who also claimed they had a difficult time keeping them attached to the extendable wand. The Swiffer Super Extendable Dusting Kit also has a number of strong professional reviews, and it's a very affordable option.
Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber
Spots in your home are going to take a little more friction to clean than a duster can offer. Bathtub rings, shower tiles, kitchen splatter, and other, more stubborn stains need to be scrubbed. You could break out the rough side of a sponge and go at it by hand, but the Ryobi cleaning tools available at Home Depot offer a bit more horsepower.
The Ryobi One+ 18V Cordless Power Scrubber is a battery-powered rotary tool that comes with two different attachments — a 6-inch firm bristle brush for scrubbing and a 6-inch microfiber pad for buffing and polishing. It's also compatible with other brushes that are sold separately. It has a lock-on button and an overmold grip for extra support. The scrubber works with all of the 18V batteries in the Ryobi One+ system and includes an IPX7 water-resistant plastic case to keep the battery safe when working in wet areas. Ryobi promises up to two hours of uninterrupted run-time. The company also makes a version that comes fixed to an extension pole for those who want to easily scrub high-up places.
This tool retails for $98.97 on the Home Depot website and has a 4.5 out of 5 customer rating, with most reviewers saying that it's lightweight, easy to maneuver, and powerful enough to scrub away intense stains. It's still one of the best Ryobi tools in 2024.
Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum
There are a lot of excellent options for upright vacuums. You can find a few more affordable models such as the Tzumi 3-in-1 that are lightweight and excellent for casual weekly cleaning, but pet owners and those whose homes have an abundance of carpet will probably want something a little more heavy-duty.
One of the better options available at Home Depot is the Shark Navigator Lift-Away DLX Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum, which retails for $199.99. Shark is one of the more reputable names in vacuum cleaners, and this particular model is one of Home Depot's best sellers. It has a removable canister, an anti-allergen seal with a HEPA filter, swivel steering for rounding corners, and it comes with a 16" extension wand, a power pet brush, a regular dusting brush, and a 5.5-inch crevice tool.
The vacuum has a 4.5 out of 5 customer rating on the Home Depot website. Most reviewers were impressed with the vacuum's mobility, suction, and features, though there were a few who claimed that long pet hairs still got stuck in the brush. The Spruce named it the best vacuum of 2024, calling it "the perfect example of what an upright vacuum is: powerful, carpet-oriented but effective on multiple surfaces, and bulky yet spacious."
Swiffer WetJet
Vacuuming will get most of the loose dirt, hair, and dust off your floors, but you may still want to break out a mop and scrub away the residue that's left behind. Traditional mops can be a bit of a pain, though. They require you to drag around a heavy bucket of cleaner and can be burdensome to deal with. The Swiffer WetJet offers an innovative solution to this. It has an attached tank and sprayer system that allows you to mist the ground with a cleaning agent as you go.
This mop has a flat 4 out of 5 customer rating on the Home Depot page. Most reviewers love the convenience, value, and performance of the Swiffer WetJet, though some have complained about faulty units, usually citing either a leaking reservoir or an issue with the sprayer. I personally use the WetJet all the time and haven't had any of these issues. It can require a bit more elbow grease than a larger mop on really sticky spots, but the overall convenience is hard to beat. It also has a very low profile, which makes it easy to get under furniture and clean hard-to-reach spaces. I recommend ditching the disposable mop heads that it comes with in favor of machine-washable microfiber ones. They work better, they're a bit more environmentally friendly, and they save you money in the long run.
The Swiffer WetJet is available at Home Depot for $27.97.
Ryobi 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Spring cleaning isn't just about cleaning out the inside of your home. You may want to clean the outside as well. Walkways, stepping stones, decks, and patios can all build up heavy layers of dirt, moss, and slimy mildew during the winter months. Power washers make cleaning these areas easy.
One of the most popular power washers sold at Home Depot is the Ryobi 1800 PSI Electric Pressure Washer. This is an affordable unit at $139.00 that can spray 1.2 GPM. It includes a soap dispenser, a spray wand with a quarter-inch quick-connect coupler, and two nozzles: a 15-degree soap dispenser nozzle and a turbo nozzle for power.
This power washer has a 4.5 out of 5 customer rating on Home Depot's website. Reviewers praise its compact size, value, and ease of use. I've personally used this washer several times. It's not as powerful as some of the more expensive models, but 1,800 PSI is plenty for basic home cleaning. It's just strong enough to clean my deck without being so powerful that I accidentally end up stripping the paint. Home Depot also sells several types of detergent that are designed to be used with its washers. Each of them is specially designed for cleaning a different kind of surface.
Our methodology
In order to make this list, I examined Home Depot's inventory and chose five types of products that I believed would be the most useful for spring cleaning. Once I had five kinds of cleaning tools, I selected from the highest-rated and most popular models available. I then compared their specifications and feature sets to ensure that they were competitive in their price category and drew from personal experience with products that I own and use. For those I had not used, I relied on reviews from both customers and professionals alike to verify that these models performed to their listed specs and didn't have any hidden flaws.