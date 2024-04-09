5 Home Depot Finds You'll Want Handy For Spring Cleaning Projects

Homes get messy during the winter. You can do your best to prevent wet muck from being tracked onto your floors, but keeping your doors and windows shuttered for months on end means that a certain amount of build-up is unavoidable. Dust, cobwebs, and other forms of undesirable debris tend to form under the furniture and in other difficult-to-clean places. It isn't practical for most people to make cleaning these unseen nooks and crannies a part of their regular cleaning regimen, but it's good to scrub them out at the start of spring when the weather bounces back and warm, fresh air makes its welcome return.

You'll probably want to stock up on cleaning supplies before you dive into such heavy projects, though, and Home Depot has some great stuff that can help you get your home sparkling. Home Depot is mostly known as a purveyor of power tools and home renovation equipment, but it also sells quite a few cleaning supplies. You can get cleaning solutions, trash bags, and plenty of towels, but you can also get some really nice cleaning tools and appliances. Navigating Home Depot's massive catalog in search of cleaning equipment can be a bit overwhelming, though, so I've taken the liberty of selecting five of their best products. I've used a few of these in my own home, and those that I haven't used all come very highly rated.