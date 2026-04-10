How To Get A Free Milwaukee Battery At Home Depot This Spring Black Friday
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One of the biggest expenses with power tools beyond the initial purchase is the battery. This is one of the reasons why some DIYers choose cheaper tool brands, as replacement batteries are typically pretty affordable. But for those people that prefer higher grade Milwaukee tools, the cost can be steep. Fortunately, Spring Black Friday shoppers at Home Depot can get a free Milwaukee battery through Sunday, May 3.
This deal is simple, but it's only available online with pickup or delivery at Home Depot, which has 4 exciting products coming out in 2026. Plus, this isn't just a free battery by itself, as you'll have to purchase an eligible Milwaukee tool first. There is a wide selection of tools you can buy to get that bonus battery. It includes everything from drill and impact driver combos to more specialized gear like a compact bandsaw or circular saw.
Once you click on a tool, you'll see an option to add a free gift with purchase. This allows you to include a 6.0Ah M18 battery. This battery will normally cost you $199, and you get it at no extra cost with the deal. But if you haven't quite decided what tool you want to get, you can begin with the battery itself. Then you can add the tool afterward once you're ready. Whichever method you use, the end result is the same.
Details about the Milwaukee 6.0Ah M18 battery
The M18 RedLithium High Output XC6.0 is one of the company's highest capacity 18V batteries. It's built for heavier use; ideal for pros and DIYers putting in long hours. Additionally, it can deliver more power while running cooler under load compared to other models and handles tough conditions in the process. It's compatible with over 250 tools in the M18 system, so you can swap it as needed.
Milwaukee tools has 3 big changes coming in 2026, and this deal is one of their better promos. Whether you're a longtime Milwaukee user who needs replacements, or you want to start a new collection from scratch, this deal does both. Of course, if you don't need a new Milwaukee tool, the deal probably isn't for you. Spending money on an extra tool might not be worth it, even if you get a free battery with it.
Also, keep in mind that the details of the deal described are current as of this writing. There is always a possibility that something could change between now and May 3, so it's a good idea to double-check before shopping. If you have any questions about how the promotion works or want more information about one of the eligible tools included in the sale, you can find contact information on Home Depot's website.