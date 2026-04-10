How To Get A Free Milwaukee Battery At Home Depot This Spring Black Friday

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One of the biggest expenses with power tools beyond the initial purchase is the battery. This is one of the reasons why some DIYers choose cheaper tool brands, as replacement batteries are typically pretty affordable. But for those people that prefer higher grade Milwaukee tools, the cost can be steep. Fortunately, Spring Black Friday shoppers at Home Depot can get a free Milwaukee battery through Sunday, May 3.

This deal is simple, but it's only available online with pickup or delivery at Home Depot, which has 4 exciting products coming out in 2026. Plus, this isn't just a free battery by itself, as you'll have to purchase an eligible Milwaukee tool first. There is a wide selection of tools you can buy to get that bonus battery. It includes everything from drill and impact driver combos to more specialized gear like a compact bandsaw or circular saw.

Once you click on a tool, you'll see an option to add a free gift with purchase. This allows you to include a 6.0Ah M18 battery. This battery will normally cost you $199, and you get it at no extra cost with the deal. But if you haven't quite decided what tool you want to get, you can begin with the battery itself. Then you can add the tool afterward once you're ready. Whichever method you use, the end result is the same.