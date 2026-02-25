3 Big Changes Are Coming To Milwaukee Tools In 2026

Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Hong Kong's Techtronic Industries, is one of the biggest names in the tool trade, particularly in the United States. Cognitive Market Research reports that the brand is projected to have a market size of $2.72 billion in the U.S. by 2033. In order to retain its commanding position, it's vital that the company continues to expand, develop, and produce new things.

In 2026, a wide range of new products is coming to the Milwaukee brand beyond power tools. However, new products aren't the be-all and end-all of a company's development. There are also some big business moves, both planned and underway on Milwaukee's part, that are aimed at growing even further still in the industry in 2026. They include the development of existing distribution centers and facilities in the United States and brand new buildings to develop operations in Canada.

On top of that, the brand has also kicked off an ambitious effort intended to raise the company's profile and offer new industry training opportunities further afield, in a dedicated new center in the United Kingdom. Let's take a look at each of these substantial projects and what they might mean. Not only for the brand, but for all those around the world who use Milwaukee products to get the job done and often save their backs in the process.