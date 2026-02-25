3 Big Changes Are Coming To Milwaukee Tools In 2026
Milwaukee Tool, a subsidiary of Hong Kong's Techtronic Industries, is one of the biggest names in the tool trade, particularly in the United States. Cognitive Market Research reports that the brand is projected to have a market size of $2.72 billion in the U.S. by 2033. In order to retain its commanding position, it's vital that the company continues to expand, develop, and produce new things.
In 2026, a wide range of new products is coming to the Milwaukee brand beyond power tools. However, new products aren't the be-all and end-all of a company's development. There are also some big business moves, both planned and underway on Milwaukee's part, that are aimed at growing even further still in the industry in 2026. They include the development of existing distribution centers and facilities in the United States and brand new buildings to develop operations in Canada.
On top of that, the brand has also kicked off an ambitious effort intended to raise the company's profile and offer new industry training opportunities further afield, in a dedicated new center in the United Kingdom. Let's take a look at each of these substantial projects and what they might mean. Not only for the brand, but for all those around the world who use Milwaukee products to get the job done and often save their backs in the process.
A high-profile expansion in Menomonee Falls
In February 2026, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the Menomonee Falls Village Board met to discuss a historic proposal from Milwaukee Tool. The newspaper reported that the board "unanimously approved a tax incremental financing proposal" that would allow the long-wished-for facility revamp in the region to go ahead. Alongside that, no less than four new Milwaukee Tool buildings would be created in Menomonee Falls. This expansion, in one of the biggest and most significant regions to the company, would provide stability, jobs, and sizeable property taxes, while allowing the brand to ramp up operations.
According to the newspaper, the renovation and the work on the new building are estimated to be worth approximately $200 million, and as part of the developments, "the Heritage Reserve building is to be remodeled into an electric lab and research and development facility." This could be the new nerve center for innovation at Milwaukee Tool, serviced and facilitated by a new private road. Though the plan is taking significant steps forward in 2026, it's still some distance from completion.
All in all, it's reported that these facilities will represent about 750,000 square feet of new workspace for the company. Needless to say, it's a huge project that won't be completed this year, or even this decade. According to WTMJ-TV Milwaukee, it's estimated as of the time of writing that the four distinct phases of construction that the project represents will be completed in 2038. A spokesperson for Milwaukee Tool told the outlet, "We are continuing to invest in and grow our Menomonee Falls campus, and the agreement provides flexibility to support that growth over the long term."
More huge growth in Canada
Milwaukee is a huge part of the tool manufacturing landscape of not only the U.S., but North America as a whole. So it isn't too surprising that the brand is also developing its Canadian presence significantly in 2026. For one thing, Canada represents a sizable area of growth and customers for the company; the Great White North does not have its own dedicated distribution center in the country. That is set to change in 2026, with the construction of a center high on the agenda. The town of Georgina's Keswick Business Park is set to be the location for a new multi-purpose facility for the company, which will have a huge role in boosting delivery times for consumers, efficiency throughout the manufacturing process, and more.
Georgina reports that the site was chosen for its proximity to major highways in the region and Toronto Pearson International Airport, making it a key strategic position for the expansion. As Milwaukee Tool Canada president John Myers put it, according to Georgina, "By establishing this new Service Hub here, we are doubling down on our investment in Canada and enhancing our ability to support users of our brands nationwide." The Service Hub will house a wide range of operations and services in one complex, but perhaps the distribution center will have the biggest impact on Milwaukee's customers.
Local access to Milwaukee products will get them into the hands of professionals and DIY enthusiasts in the country much faster than before. It's perhaps the company's biggest development in the region to date. It's targeted to come to fruition soon, too, with late 2026 being the estimated time frame for operations to begin at the new Milwaukee Tool Service Hub.
A potential British breakthrough in staff training
Milwaukee Tool's efforts to expand in 2026 aren't just concentrated on North America. In the town of Aylesbury, in the southeast of England, a new facility will become home to something very special in January 2026. As the name suggests, it's a place where those in the industry can sample Milwaukee products in a realistic setting, rather than in glamorous, controlled demonstrations. But it's also much more than that. It will also be a training hub for employees in the use and maintenance of a vast range of products.
Torque Expo reports that an estimated 300 employees will train there every year. They can develop the experience they need to advance their careers with the company and in the industry, and provide invaluable expertise for customers. This will be ideal for those who aren't familiar with the many new Milwaukee tools and accessories coming in 2026. According to Builders Merchant News, Milwaukee Tool U.K. Head of Training, Dan Stringer, said that "investing in this hub demonstrates our growing support of the British trades sector." It's one thing to make such a claim, of course, and quite another to demonstrate it.
That's exactly what Milwaukee has done, with a decade-long lease on the building indicating that the region's value for the company is long-term. It's set to be carbon-neutral and to allow access to the full Milwaukee product ecosystem, which is an important way for the company to let its products truly do the talking. It's not a small, tentative facility, either: At 13,250 square feet, and with the capacity to test tools in outdoor and indoor environments, it's sure to serve as a big part of the company's efforts across the Atlantic.