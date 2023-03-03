Ring Is Putting Free Features Behind A Paywall And Users Are Outraged

If you own a Ring video doorbell or camera, the bad news may have already reached you. If not, you're either about to get yet another subscription, or lose access to some important features. However, new users will have it even worse than those of us who already own Ring products, with even more features being locked behind a paywall. These new changes have Ring customers in an uproar.

Ring has steadily been making decisions that some of its users may disagree with. Last year, it raised the prices of its subscription plan without any warning, bumping up the Basic Ring Protect plan from $3 a month/$30 a year to $3.99/month and $39.99/year.

Seeing as the Basic plan only covers one device, this meant that customers who owned multiple devices — such as a doorbell and a camera — had to pay extra. The alternative is the Protect Plus plan, priced at $10/month or $100/year, which covers all devices — but that's more expensive, too.

Many users were displeased with that change, but back then, having a subscription was less important than it will be now. Starting on March 29, 2023, existing users in the U.S. and Canada will need to purchase one of Ring's plans in order to use the Home and Away Modes in the app.

These modes let you set the camera to detect motion or stop detecting it, depending on when you're home. People who buy the Ring Alarm system on or after March 29 will need to pay the subscription fee to be able to use some of the features. This includes arming and disarming the system from the app, receiving notifications, linking the Ring doorbell with the camera, and voice controls via Amazon Alexa.