Five Winter Tires That Outperform Michelin In Price And Performance
The moment temperatures drop, all-season rubber begins to harden and lose the pliability it needs to conform to the road surface. After all, an all-season tire is designed for moderate climates, they are not winter certified as in the same way a dedicated winter tire is. This translates to cold-weather compounds and purpose-built tread geometry that help to maintain that compliance long after all-seasons have effectively turned into hockey pucks.
In 2023, the NHTSA recorded 320 fatal traffic crashes and an estimated 22,293 injury crashes that occurred under snow or sleet conditions. The FHWA puts it even broader: 24 percent of all weather-related crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, and 15 percent happen during active snowfall or sleet. Perhaps most sobering is the geography — approximately 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in regions that experience snow and ice during winter, and 70 percent of the nation's roads are located in those same areas.
Michelin is often considered the best major tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction. For example, its X-Ice Snow, Alpin 6, and Alpin 7 have all earned their reputation through consistent podium finishes across independent test programs. Still, "best-known" is not the same as "best value" — and in several objective head-to-head evaluations, rivals beat Michelin. Here are five winter tires that outperform the Michelin in price and performance.
Bridgestone Blizzak 6
The Blizzak name has been synonymous with winter grip since 1988, when Bridgestone embraced the studless ice tire concept. The Blizzak 6, launched in 2024 as the successor to the 23-test-winning LM005, is likely one of the most significant new winter tire releases of late. It immediately made its presence felt by winning the AutoBild SUV 2025 winter tire test outright, ahead of the Michelin Pilot Alpin 7. AutoBild's testers named it the snow specialist of the group, citing its best-in-test snow traction and lateral grip on winter roads.
In the 2024 AutoBild winter tire test — the largest of the year, eliminating 33 of 53 tires before the final round — the Blizzak 6 finished fourth overall, one place and one grade above the Michelin Alpin 6. AutoBild noted that Michelin was the most expensive tire in the entire test, meaning the Bridgestone delivered a stronger result for less money. When AutoExpress went out to test the best winter tires for 2026, once again, the Bridgestone Blizzak 6 finished ahead of the Michelin Alpin 7, at a lower price point.
When TyreReviews went through Blizzak 6 and Michelin Alpin 6 test comparisons, the Bridgestone tire won two out of two tests, all while having a lower purchasing price. The Michelin still holds advantages in ride refinement and projected tread life — the Alpin 6 lasts roughly 12 percent longer than the Blizzak 6 — and is the quieter tire. Lastly, when KBB named its six best winter tires for 2025, the Bridgestone Blizzak made the cut. Michelin didn't.
Continental WinterContact TS 870
Continental tires are manufactured by Continental AG, a German company with a long reputation for engineering precision. Nowhere is that more evident than in the WinterContact TS 870, which has quietly become the top dog in independent winter tire testing. When AutoExpress ran its 2026 winter tire test — the Continental WinterContact TS 870 won outright for the third consecutive year, beating the Michelin Alpin 7 across snow, wet, and dry disciplines. AutoExpress called it an "exceptional, unbeatable winter tyre," praising its wins across all three core test categories and its confident feel behind the wheel.
The Alpin 7 managed to take fourth place. The price gap between these two is equally straightforward: the Continental was listed at $193 in the same test, against $214 for the Michelin. The longer view is even more compelling. Across 14 shared professional tests from 2020 to 2024, TyreReviews found the Continental WinterContact TS 870 beat the Michelin Alpin 6 13 times out of 14 tests — winning where winter tires are judged most critically: braking on snow and ice, superior aquaplaning, and confident wet grip.
The Michelin counters with better projected tread life and a more refined ride, and for drivers who prioritize longevity above all else, that case has merit. Still, 13 wins out of 14 tests, at a lower price, tells its own story. For the American driver shopping in the studless winter category, the Continental WinterContact TS 870 is the rare tire that beats Michelin on performance, beats Michelin on price, and has been doing both consistently for years.
Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3
The Goodyear UltraGrip Performance 3 is one of the most accomplished tires the brand has ever produced. In the 2024 ADAC winter tire test, as covered by The Tire Lab, the UltraGrip Performance 3 finished second overall, one place ahead of the Michelin Alpin 6, winning the 215/55 R17 size outright. In the 2025 ADAC winter tire test, it went one better — winning outright in 225/40 R18, with the Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 finishing second.
Against the newer Michelin Alpin 7, the picture is equally clear. Across five shared 2025 tests, TyreReviews found the Goodyear consistently tops wet and dry handling, snow traction, and subjective driver confidence. A Die Reifentester 2025 winter tire test confirmed the Goodyear beat the Alpin 7 in snow braking, snow handling, snow traction, wet braking, dry braking, and dry handling — with the Michelin priced higher.
In the Auto Express 2026 winter tire test— the same test where the Michelin Alpin 7 finished fourth — the Goodyear finished second overall, described as a tire that "delivers in all conditions" and "highly recommended." In TyreReviews own rankings, the UltraGrip Performance 3 also takes a significant leap over the older Michelin Alpin 5 with a 9.9 out of 10 rating for the Goodyear tire, while the Alpin 5 is rated at 8.7 out of 10. When we ranked five of the best Goodyear tires for SUVs, we mentioned how the UltraGrip Performance 3 is the brand's best winter tire, and it shows.
Vredestein Wintrac Pro
Vredestein has only arrived in North America in 2020. What it brought with it is a tire with a specific and well-documented advantage over tires that cost significantly more. The Tire Rack 2021 winter tire test put it directly against the Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 and the Michelin X-Ice Snow. The verdict was clear — the Wintrac Pro led all on-track testing in both dry and wet conditions, earning praise for "very good wet and dry traction" and "test-leading ride quality." The Michelin X-Ice Snow, meanwhile, was faulted because its "grip in the wet is nowhere near the Performance Winter/Snow tires."
The Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 costs $90 more per tire — 32 percent more expensive — than the Wintrac Pro for comparable performance on pavement. The Drive took the Wintrac Pro across multiple states and through Colorado mountain terrain, calling them "some of the most capable winter tires I've ever tested" and noting the ride quality was noticeably superior to the Michelin tires on the same car. When Consumer Reports put the Wintrac through its performance winter tire evaluation, MotorBiscuit reported the tire scored 78 out of 100 — the highest of any tire in the test.
When we rounded up four underrated tire brands that can compete with Michelin, we mentioned how Vredestein managed to beat Michelin in other areas as well. Regardless, for drivers whose winters are defined by cold rain, slush, and occasional snow — the profile of most American winters outside the northern tier — the Wintrac Pro delivers more than comparable performance, at a price Michelin cannot match.
Pirelli P-Zero Winter 2
Pirelli has been the tire of choice for some of the world's most demanding automakers for decades, and the P Zero Winter 2 — launched in 2024 — is the clearest proof yet that performance and winter safety are no longer a trade-off. Firstly, the tire carries BMW OEM approval for both the M5 and i7, meaning that the focus on dynamics is as important as traditional winter performance. Although it is a relatively new tire, there are a few tests out there that already give it an edge over Michelin.
When Parkers tested the P-Zero Winter 2 and the Michelin Pilot Alpin 5, they noted that the Pirelli was the best winter tire for dry conditions because it is so dynamic. In the TyreReviews 2024 UHP winter tire test, the P Zero Winter 2 tied the Michelin Pilot Alpin 5 for first place overall — and did so by outperforming the Michelin across all three snow tests, including braking, traction, and handling. TyreReviews called it "a surprise victor" in the snow category, noting that the Pirelli and Michelin were "virtually indistinguishable" in dry handling. The Pirelli also topped wet handling in the same test.
In the 2025 Teknikens Värld test, as covered by Pirelli, it shared first spot with Goodyear's and Continental's finest — all while the Michelin X Ice Snow took fourth. In all these tests, the Pirelli tire was also priced cheaper, meaning that it can perform just as well, or even outperform Michelin, while cheaper. When we ranked ten of the highest rated snow tire brands, both Michelin and Pirelli were in the top three. These two premium brands have been trading punches for decades, and in this instance, it shows just how close they can be.