Five Winter Tires That Outperform Michelin In Price And Performance

The moment temperatures drop, all-season rubber begins to harden and lose the pliability it needs to conform to the road surface. After all, an all-season tire is designed for moderate climates, they are not winter certified as in the same way a dedicated winter tire is. This translates to cold-weather compounds and purpose-built tread geometry that help to maintain that compliance long after all-seasons have effectively turned into hockey pucks.

In 2023, the NHTSA recorded 320 fatal traffic crashes and an estimated 22,293 injury crashes that occurred under snow or sleet conditions. The FHWA puts it even broader: 24 percent of all weather-related crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement, and 15 percent happen during active snowfall or sleet. Perhaps most sobering is the geography — approximately 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in regions that experience snow and ice during winter, and 70 percent of the nation's roads are located in those same areas.

Michelin is often considered the best major tire brand in terms of customer satisfaction. For example, its X-Ice Snow, Alpin 6, and Alpin 7 have all earned their reputation through consistent podium finishes across independent test programs. Still, "best-known" is not the same as "best value" — and in several objective head-to-head evaluations, rivals beat Michelin. Here are five winter tires that outperform the Michelin in price and performance.