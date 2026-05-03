5 Muscle Cars From The '80s That Look Even Cooler Today

When the average person thinks of the cool-looking American muscle cars, they probably go back to the stylish muscle machines of the 1960s and early 1970s. This original muscle car era ended by the mid-'70s, in part due to changes in the automotive landscape, such as stricter emissions regulations and the OPEC oil crisis. Though the middle and later '70s did have some cool-looking American cars, for the most part, these vehicles were just de-fanged versions of classic muscle cars.

The 1980s, though, especially the middle to later part of the decade, represented something of a resurgence for the American performance car. Compared to the 1970s, this decade gave birth to modern, angular, and more compact designs, and the introduction of electronic fuel injection in the late '80s helped these cars close the performance gap with their predecessors from the '60s and '70s.

Today, many of these 1980s-era American muscle cars have evolved into highly desirable classics — including popular models like the Chevy Camaro IROC-Z, Ford Mustang 5.0, and the Buick Grand National. But the '80s also had some other cool-looking muscle cars — or cars that could at least be considered muscle car-adjacent — that have just gotten better with age. Let's check out five of them, including some that are a bit off the beaten path.