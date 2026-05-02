5 Tools You May Need To Replace More Often Than You Think

Investing in the right tools can mean they hold up after years of regular use and even get passed down to your kids. Lots of tool brands are known for their durability and good resale value, like Snap-On, Delta, and DeWalt. However, while some tools can last a lifetime, others will need regular replacement, especially when their degradation affects performance, accuracy, and even safety.

In reality, there's no hard and fast number for how often you should replace your tools. The way you use them, how often you use them, and how you care for them can all impact their longevity. However, some tools have critical features that naturally degrade with both time and regular use. For example, anything for cutting will become less useful when they become dull. While there are some ways to extend their lifespan, such as using sharpeners, it can sometimes not be the most cost-effective or safe solution.

In this article, we've rounded up some tools that you may not realize need to be swapped out before they create problems. To know how we've selected them, check the end of the article for more information. But if you want an idea of what things in your garage may need replacing frequently, how to spot issues, and why it matters to do it before it's too late, keep reading.