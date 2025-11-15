How To Change The Blade On A Ryobi Miter Saw

Part of owning and using a Ryobi miter saw means knowing when you should change your Ryobi saw blades, and it's important to follow the correct steps when doing so. First off, unplug your saw. This is a crucial step. Until you've disconnected the saw from its power source, you're in immediate danger the moment you begin working.

Next, lift the saw arm to its full up position. Then, take a 6-millimeter hex key and loosen the screw on the blade bolt cover (check the manual, where it's labeled "Screw A," if you're not sure which screw that is). Next, rotate the blade bolt cover up and back, so that the blade bolt is exposed. Press and hold the spindle lock button, and rotate the blade bolt until the spindle locks. Then, take a 12-millimeter combination wrench and remove the blade bolt. Next, you'll want to remove the outer blade washer, while the inner blade washer stays in position. Then, carefully take the worn blade off.

Use some light machine oil on the inner blade washer, and fit the new saw blade onto the spindle. Make sure the teeth of the blade point downward, at the front of the saw. Also, be sure the arrow on the blade corresponds to the arrow on the upper blade guard. Reattach the outer blade washer, then press the spindle lock button to install and tighten the blade bolt. Replace the lower blade guard and the blade bolt cover, and tighten the blade bolt cover screw. Check to make sure the spindle lock button isn't engaged before plugging your saw back in.