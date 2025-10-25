How Often Should You Change Your Ryobi Saw Blades? Here's What You Need To Know
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Owning and using a Ryobi tool means knowing when to perform the proper maintenance to ensure a smooth operation. This is especially true of Ryobi saws, as they can be extremely dangerous when the blades go dull. But changing times can vary based on the user. If you operate your saw once in a while, your blade could last for months. However, if you use it regularly, then your blade may not make it from one month to the next.
Ryobi recommends visually inspecting the blades for its Circular Saw, model PCL500. If the blade's teeth are broken, warped, or if the blade is worn in any way, then you should replace it. The same is true for Ryobi's Compound Miter Saw, model TS1340. For both units, Ryobi suggests always using a sharp and clean blade for the best results. The most important thing to remember is that if your saw just isn't as effective as it once was, then something is definitely wrong. Chances are, the blade needs to be addressed.
When replacing a blade in your Ryobi saw, use caution. Turn off and unplug the saw first, and follow your owner's manual for the specific model you have. Use only a compatible blade, and once you're ready to put the new blade on, don't drop it, as you could dull or chip the teeth. For more on Ryobi's saws, or if in doubt about whether your blade needs changing, visit the company's website.
Detecting blade wear
When it comes to the blade on your Ryobi Circular Saw, different types can wear in different ways. Plus, dull blades don't all behave the same way. For example, carbide blades can actually show burn marks, or jagged edges, when dull. In contrast, diamond blades might look as though they're glazed, with less texture than they once had. If so, the blade is worn and possibly past the point of sharpening.
Sometimes the way your Ryobi saw feels during use will tell you all you need to know about what's happening with the blade. If you're operating the Ryobi Circular saw to cut through metal, or wood, it shouldn't be backbreaking work. In other words, the material you're cutting through, depending on what it is, shouldn't resist to the point that you can barely get through it. Plus, if the blade catches as you're sawing through, that's a good sign that it's too dull to use.
Your Ryobi saw also shouldn't be incredibly loud during operation, and that includes Ryobi's table saw. This might be tough if you're not using it that much, but the key is that the blade should have a fairly consistent sound, based on what you're using it for. The more worn a blade is, the harder the saw's motor has to work to push it. So if your saw gets louder, or if you can hear that the sound is different, chances are the blade has become dull and needs attention.