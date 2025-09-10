Is Ryobi's Table Saw Any Good? Here's What Users Say
Quality will vary between the power tools made by the world's major brands. That's true even for one as widely used as Ryobi, particularly when it comes to its table saws, some of which boast pro-grade aspirations. Ryobi offers various 8-1/4-inch and 10-inch options that either run using the company's 18V ONE+ battery or a cord.
The demands of your cutting job will dictate which table saw you need. Apart from this, it's always smart to spend time reading reviews to discern whether or not Ryobi's cutters are any good. For what it's worth, the tool didn't place high on our ranking of major table saw brands. In fact, it placed dead last, with our writer largely unimpressed by its features and versatility while praising its cutting capabilities.
While such lists can be helpful, comments from average buyers can be every bit as telling, if not more so. And when it comes to Ryobi's table saws, users are mostly satisfied with their purchases. Here's what they love — and don't love — about Ryobi's cutters.
Here's what real users are saying about Ryboi's table saws
Many such Reddit commenters share that Ryobi table saws are fine for beginners, but lack the punch and durability required for heavy use. Regarding the reviews posted on Ryobi's website, the 18V ONE+ 8-1/4" Brushless Table Saw is its highest-rated, with 4.8 stars out of 5.
Of the 124 reviews at the time of writing, 120 rated the tool 4 out of 5 stars or higher. Users have praised the device's power, accuracy, price point, and battery life. Only two of the negative reviews reported setup and performance issues. Meanwhile, the corded 8 1/4" cutter has received similar praise to its battery-operated counterpart, currently holding a 4.6 star rating. It does, however, possess more negative ratings, with complaints ranging from dysfunctional motors and lack of precision to poor design choices and weak cutting power.
As for the corded 10" Table Saw, both offerings come with folding stands, though the Expanded Capacity Table Saw includes wheels. Differences aside, both saws are well-reviewed at 4.6 stars each. While applauded for their power and cutting ability, there are also negative reviews stating that durability is a major issue. More specifically, many claimed that their tool faltered or failed altogether after just a few uses.
How we got here
This article is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of what real world users have experienced with their Ryobi table saws. In our attempt to provide that feedback, we searched through dozens of reviews posted by actual customers on Ryobi's website, online platforms, and even our team's writing. Our findings are presented here in as fair and equitable fashion as possible, and should provide guidance no matter if you buy your Ryobi device from its website or Home Depot.