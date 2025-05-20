​​Don't Throw Out Your Old Screwdrivers – Repurpose Them Into Different Tools Instead

Every now and then, or when we're trying to avoid other chores in our homes, we dive into the depths of our garages and begin the Sisyphean task of organizing all the tools and trinkets. As we go through the organization process, the inevitable occurs and we find ourselves with a dozen multiples of different tools, especially screwdrivers. While no one really plans to get multiple copies of the same tool, it happens for a variety of reasons. In some cases, it could be because we invested in multiple kits or tool sets, wherein they each have a screwdriver as part of the package. Or maybe you got a free screwdriver with some furniture that needed to be built. Or, it's also possible that we undertook a renovation project wherein multiple people had to have their own tools for simultaneous use, but have completed it already.

Although it's never a bad idea to have an extra tool here and there, it can quickly lead to clutter. Additionally, there are now electric screwdrivers that have taken the place of traditional screwdrivers in many projects. Not to mention, it can be time-consuming to maintain and keep the rust away when you don't get to regularly inspect them. Thankfully, there are ways to turn extra screwdrivers tucked away in your garage into new tools that get to see the light of day more often.