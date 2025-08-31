Here's How To Change The Blade On Your Craftsman Table Saw

As straightforward as replacing a Craftsman table saw's blade is, it's not likely something you want to do unnecessarily. It's all about learning when a blade should be replaced, so you don't end up changing it more or less often than you need to. The blade's condition itself will tell you first and foremost when it's time for a swap. A blade that needs replacing may be warped or noticeably dull. It may even be lacking a few teeth, or could be developing rust or corrosion spots, indicating that it's been through the wringer and won't be much good to you from here on out.

Aside from the blade's condition, you should pay attention to how it performs. A major tell is if cutting wood is more difficult than it should be. If it takes the blade longer to cut through even relatively thin pieces, and you find yourself putting in extra effort to push the wood through, then your blade's probably spent. The quality of the cut can also be quite revealing, with smooth, clean cuts making way for jagged, sloppier cuts as the blade wears down. Symptoms of a bad blade go beyond visuals, too, as unusual screeching or squealing noises are a clear sign that it's time for a replacement.

Whether it's from Craftsman or any of the other major saw table brands, no frequently-used table saw is exempt from blades going bad. Luckily, swapping in a new one isn't too much of a hassle.