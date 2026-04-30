5 Cool Dyson Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed

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Oftentimes, the first brand that comes to everyone's mind when someone mentions a vacuum cleaner is Dyson. After all, it does have some fantastic products in its portfolio that can clean everything from your apartment to your car. While some users may have faced problems with Dyson vacuums, Dyson still makes models that are considered some of the best handheld vacuum brands in terms of customer satisfaction.

Apart from vacuums, however, Dyson also sells a host of other products. Some of them are quite popular, like the Dyson AirWrap hair styler, while others, like the brand's bladeless tower fan, haven't attracted too many eyeballs. In fact, there are several such products from Dyson that seem extremely cool but have gone unnoticed for whatever reason, all the way from headphones that can not only play music but also protect your lungs to a smart lamp that's aesthetically pleasing and has enticing features.

To that end, we've collected a handful of some cool Dyson products you probably didn't realize existed. All of these are available to purchase either directly from Dyson or via online storefronts. Notably, we're not endorsing these products or recommending you to buy them; if you like any of these items, we suggest taking a look at user reviews and expert opinions before committing to your own purchase.