5 Cool Dyson Products You Probably Didn't Realize Existed
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Oftentimes, the first brand that comes to everyone's mind when someone mentions a vacuum cleaner is Dyson. After all, it does have some fantastic products in its portfolio that can clean everything from your apartment to your car. While some users may have faced problems with Dyson vacuums, Dyson still makes models that are considered some of the best handheld vacuum brands in terms of customer satisfaction.
Apart from vacuums, however, Dyson also sells a host of other products. Some of them are quite popular, like the Dyson AirWrap hair styler, while others, like the brand's bladeless tower fan, haven't attracted too many eyeballs. In fact, there are several such products from Dyson that seem extremely cool but have gone unnoticed for whatever reason, all the way from headphones that can not only play music but also protect your lungs to a smart lamp that's aesthetically pleasing and has enticing features.
To that end, we've collected a handful of some cool Dyson products you probably didn't realize existed. All of these are available to purchase either directly from Dyson or via online storefronts. Notably, we're not endorsing these products or recommending you to buy them; if you like any of these items, we suggest taking a look at user reviews and expert opinions before committing to your own purchase.
Dyson Zone headphones
One look at the image above and you might think that Dyson is marketing a face mask that looks straight out of a sci-fi thriller. Instead, it's a simple pair of headphones that has an extra trick up its sleeve. Dyson entered the audio segment with the Dyson Zone — a pair of Bluetooth headphones paired with a detachable facemask-like visor that projects two streams of purified air directly toward your nose and mouth. So, if you're sitting in a crowded metro or walking to work, the Dyson Zone's filtration system works to capture urban pollutants and gases while you simply listen to music. From an audio perspective, the headphones feature a high-resolution sound system with active noise-cancelling (ANC). All the fancy jargon aside, experts say that the Dyson Zone does sound good but falls short of the competition in the same price bracket.
What we found particularly interesting is that Dyson uses a built-in accelerometer to detect your movement speed, automatically adjusting airflow to match your breathing rate. The run time of the headphones could be a slight let down for some, though, as Dyson claims the headphones deliver only up to four hours of run time when using both air purification and ANC audio output. If you switch to audio-only mode, that jumps to a much more respectable 50 hours. If you're on the lookout for the best Bluetooth headphones for audiophiles, you might be better off getting a pair from a more mainstream audio manufacturer like Sony or Bose. However, if you commute via public transportation often and want to breathe fresh air, these might be worth considering.
Dyson Solarcycle Morph floor light
While those sci-fi headphones may seem like a complete departure from what Dyson usually makes, the Solarcycle Morph floor light from the brand seems more in line with its other products. The Dyson Solarcycle Morph is a piece of smart furniture that tracks the sun and sets the mood of a room accordingly. The product uses your local GPS coordinates to calculate the sun's position and adjust the color temperature and brightness of a room. Whether you want to simulate natural daylight in your home office or soften the mood with amber tones at sunset, the lamp does the math for you.
The "Morph" part of the name comes from the physical versatility of the product. You can dock the head onto the stem and project light for a soft, indirect glow, or rotate it 360 degrees to focus on a specific object. And because Dyson loves to over-engineer things, they've included heat pipe technology to keep the LEDs cool. As a result, the brand claims that this light will maintain its original brightness and quality for up to 60 years. If that claim is indeed true, it's arguably the last floor lamp you'll ever need to buy, which certainly helps justify is high price tag.
It's also packed with a bunch of clever modes. The "Study mode" helps minimize eye strain, while the "Relax mode" cuts down on blue light with warmer hues as you wind down. What's most impressive is the circadian rhythm integration via the MyDyson app. You can set a wake-up time, and instead of a jarring alarm, the lamp emulates a natural sunrise, gradually brightening to wake you up gently. There's also a scaled-down, less expensive desk lamp version for smaller spaces.
Dyson Spot+Scrub AI robot vacuum
While we've seen robot mops and vacuums from multiple brands before, the Spot-Scrub AI is Dyson's attempt to enter the category with an intelligent version demonstrating better performance. While traditional bots rely on suction and spinning brushes, the Dyson Spot-Scrub utilizes a motorized wet-roller system designed to physically see and lift dried-on messes from hard floors. Dyson says if its robot vacuum encounters a dried coffee spill or a muddy footprint, it doesn't just roll over it; the AI recognizes the mess and triggers a localized scrubbing action. The manufacturer uses a high-frequency vibrating mop head to break down stubborn grime that a standard robot would usually leave behind.
The real magic, though, is in the mapping and decision-making capabilities of this product. The gadget has built-in 360-degree vision that it uses to build a detailed map of your home. While most robots do that, Dyson says this one learns where the problem areas of your house are and it can transition from scrubbing the kitchen tiles to deep-cleaning a rug by itself. It's designed for those who want a truly hands-off cleaning experience. You don't have to pre-sweep or check for missed spots afterward because the robot is programmed to stay on a stain until it's gone, according to the manufacturer.
With AI being integrated with pretty much every gadget these days, this could be a legitimately helpful use case if it's an accurate portrayal of the Spot-Scrub AI's capabilities. If all our appliances were smart enough to understand the difference between a bit of dust and a mess that needs some extra effort using AI, it would save a ton of time.
Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox
Did you know that your furniture, carpets, paints, and several household items are capable of releasing an odorless gas called formaldehyde? This gas is known to irritate the skin, eyes, and even cause breathing issues and asthma in some. Most air purifiers aren't equipped to filter formaldehyde from the air, instead sticking to your standard dust and pollen particles. However, Dyson says it's gone a step further with a model specifically designed to target formaldehyde and other potentially harmful gases like nitrogen dioxide. The Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox uses a catalytic filter that the manufacturer says actually breaks formaldehyde down into tiny amounts of water and carbon dioxide. In other words, it doesn't just trap the gas; it destroys it.
Beyond the chemistry, this is an all-season purifier. It acts as a powerful heater in the winter and a cooling fan in the summer, all while circulating purified air throughout the entire room. It even sucks in distant pollutants and projects purified air into every corner, so you aren't just cleaning the air right next to the machine. The LCD screen on the front gives you a real-time breakdown of exactly what's in your air, from gases to microscopic allergens. For someone living in a newly renovated home or an area with heavy vehicular traffic, the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP2 De-Nox is a specialized piece of equipment that might indeed work well in the background to handle any invisible threats that standard air filters might miss.
Dyson HushJet mini cool fan
The HushJet Mini is one of Dyson's more recent ventures into portable fans. It's a compact device with a fancy, avant-garde look that can be used as a desk fan, a handheld fan, or even a wearable fan. The "Hush" part of the name is the main feature here; the fan is engineered with a complex system of acoustic silencers to provide a steady stream of air with almost zero motor noise. Unlike a traditional desk fan that creates a distracting hum or vibration, Dyson says the HushJet moves air through a series of tuned paths that strip out extraneous noise and distractions. In fact, like a number of the brand's other products, this mini fan does not use any blades at all.
Thanks to the HushJet Mini's compact design, you can just hold the fan in your hand and roam around when you're traveling or commuting. Despite its small size, Dyson says it packs six hours of run time with five speeds, capable of focusing a jet of air exactly where you need it. It doesn't matter if you're lounging on a sunny beach or you're street shopping; the manufacturer says you can simply hold the fan close to your face or just wear it like a necklace for some hands-free respite.
The HushJet Mini was designed to offer a silent, powerful alternative to a table fan on your desk. The design is sleek and minimalist, finished in unique colors that help it blend into a modern aesthetic rather than looking like a piece of generic hardware. It's certainly a unique-looking device to be sure!