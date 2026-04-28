5 Ways To Increase Your Nintendo Switch 2's Battery Life

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The Nintendo Switch 2 is a handheld console capable of outputting high resolution and great refresh rates. But if you're using it as an undocked system more often than not, you'll have to deal with its limited battery life. The Switch 2's battery life lasts only four hours on average, but if you want to keep it alive for as long as possible, there are some things you can do. These methods can be as simple as changing software settings or altering your gaming habits, but some might require some extra purchases — or some extra risk.

To be clear, this article isn't focusing on increasing the Switch 2's long-term battery life. The console uses a lithium-ion battery, and there are ways to make sure it doesn't deteriorate as quickly over time, but we're only focusing on the short-term here. There's also some debate on whether keeping the controllers attached or detached might affect the battery life. The exact logistics of this aren't very well-known, but it's something to keep in mind if you aren't making use of the other methods mentioned here.