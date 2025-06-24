Extend Your Nintendo Switch 2's Battery Life With This Mobile Power Bank

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

So, you upgraded to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 and aren't regretting your decision one bit. After all, this new version has a sharper display, more comfortable Joy-Cons, and a host of new features. It even features a higher-capacity internal battery with 5,220mAh, a step up from the mere 4,310mAh of its predecessor.

Interestingly, though, the Nintendo Switch 2 is estimated to last only from two to 6.5 hours, even with the larger battery pack. It's similar to the runtime of the first-gen Switch (HAC-001 model). The Nintendo Switch (HAC-001(-01) model), on the other hand, can run for up to nine hours. Some gamers find this downgrade to be quite significant. In fact, according to one Reddit user, a game of Mario Kart will drain their Switch 2's battery in two hours, while they can play four to six hours on the OLED model (which has the same battery life as the HAC-001(-01) model).

This massive decline in runtime is likely a trade-off for the upgraded hardware. But even so, if you're used to playing on your old Switch, then you'll definitely be bummed. Some users are hoping Nintendo will release an upgraded Switch 2 with improved battery life, similar to what they did with the HAC-001 and HAC-001(-01) versions. But until then, there's still one way you can extend your Switch 2's battery life now: with a power bank.