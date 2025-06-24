Extend Your Nintendo Switch 2's Battery Life With This Mobile Power Bank
So, you upgraded to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2 and aren't regretting your decision one bit. After all, this new version has a sharper display, more comfortable Joy-Cons, and a host of new features. It even features a higher-capacity internal battery with 5,220mAh, a step up from the mere 4,310mAh of its predecessor.
Interestingly, though, the Nintendo Switch 2 is estimated to last only from two to 6.5 hours, even with the larger battery pack. It's similar to the runtime of the first-gen Switch (HAC-001 model). The Nintendo Switch (HAC-001(-01) model), on the other hand, can run for up to nine hours. Some gamers find this downgrade to be quite significant. In fact, according to one Reddit user, a game of Mario Kart will drain their Switch 2's battery in two hours, while they can play four to six hours on the OLED model (which has the same battery life as the HAC-001(-01) model).
This massive decline in runtime is likely a trade-off for the upgraded hardware. But even so, if you're used to playing on your old Switch, then you'll definitely be bummed. Some users are hoping Nintendo will release an upgraded Switch 2 with improved battery life, similar to what they did with the HAC-001 and HAC-001(-01) versions. But until then, there's still one way you can extend your Switch 2's battery life now: with a power bank.
The best power banks for your Nintendo Switch 2
If you're expecting to play for long hours while out and about, you'll want to carry a power bank for your Nintendo Switch 2. There are numerous options from major power bank brands available on the market today, but it's recommended to opt for a unit that can deliver at least 30W from the USB-C port with Power Delivery (PD) support. That's because charging tests show that the Switch 2's actual power draw is usually only under 25W, even though the official AC adapter is rated at 60W. So, a more portable 30W power bank would do the job just fine.
Just make sure you're also considering the power bank capacity. If you need to fully recharge the Switch 2's 5,220mAh battery twice, look for a capacity of at least 17,400mAh — not just 10,440mAh. Power banks are only at least 60% efficient, meaning they won't provide you with their exact mAh rating. Always go for something higher.
With all that being said, one mobile power bank that fits the bill is the Belkin Power Bank with Integrated Cable, 20K PD 30W. It's only about 6 by 3 by 0.98 inches and already comes with a built-in USB-C connector, making it particularly convenient to lug around. The power bank can charge your Switch 2 even when in active gameplay, and will be able to fully top it up at least twice when the console is not in use.
If you're not a fan of the integrated cable, a similar-sized power bank from UGREEN is the UGREEN 100W 20000mAh Power Bank. It features a 20,000mAh capacity and two USB-C ports, with a maximum power delivery of 100W and 30W.