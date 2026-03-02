Changing These 3 Settings Will Instantly Make Your Switch 2 Perform Better

The original Nintendo Switch that launched in 2017 arrived at a time when the gaming industry had a clear divide between bulky consoles or PCs and portable handhelds. It combined these two systems into a single device, allowing you to enjoy games on the go while offering you the ability to dock it and experience your games on the big screen. The Switch 2 arrived eight years later in 2025, featuring upgrades in every area — especially performance. Nvidia claims that the Switch 2 brings ten times the graphics performance of the original Nintendo Switch, likely thanks to AI upscaling through DLSS.

Our review of the Nintendo Switch 2 highlighted how enjoyable playing a rather demanding title like "Split Fiction" was. Of course, nothing beats the crowd favorite "Mario Kart World," which offers a more relaxed, couch-gaming experience. Irrespective of which genre you prefer, the Switch 2 is packing some seriously capable hardware underneath, powerful enough to run graphically intensive games like "Cyberpunk 2077" and "Assassin's Creed Shadows."

For the most part, your Nintendo Switch 2 is designed to handle games quite gracefully out of the box. Since it's a handheld, it's common for performance to scale down when you're running on battery instead of being connected to a power source. However, if you have been experiencing noticeable performance issues on your Switch 2, it could be worthwhile to check a few settings and make a few tweaks that directly affect frame rate and connectivity.