How To Safely Clean Your Nintendo Switch And Joy-Cons

Modern electronics are always changing, improving, and even innovating, but there's one thing many of them still haven't found a fix for: day-to-day dirt. It doesn't help that humans, by our very nature, aren't perfectly clean creatures. Sure we wash our hands, wash laundry, take showers, and so on, but since we're all mammals composed of organic matter we also produce oil from our skin. Between years of unavoidable oily buildup and regular old dust particles (and the odd mishap), your regularly-used gadgets can and will get dirty.

Your Nintendo Switch and its Joy-Con controllers are no exception. If you play in handheld mode often, chances are good that you'll begin to see that telltale buildup that most game players have gotten used to over the decades. If you primarily play in docked mode with a different controller, on the other hand, you likely won't have much (if any) oily buildup content, but the console is far more susceptible to gathering dust since it isn't being moved often.

Fortunately, cleaning both your Switch console and Joy-Cons is a relatively simple process. And as long as you're careful, and don't deviate from Nintendo's recommended instructions, you won't have to worry about damaging the hardware, either.