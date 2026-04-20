How Long Does The Nintendo Switch 2's Battery Last On Average?

One of the big selling points of the Nintendo Switch lineup is its commitment to being a true handheld console. But mobile gaming isn't really that appealing if the battery dies quickly. Thus, it's valid to ask how long the Switch 2's battery can really last.

According to Nintendo, the Switch 2 can last up to 6.5 hours on a single charge, although most people likely won't get that much playtime. In reality, many factors can influence a Switch 2's battery life. According to Nintendo, the average number of hours you can expect from a full charge can vary depending on how it's used, such as the kind of software it's running. In fact, it even mentions that some gamers might get just 2 hours or so. This, on paper, makes for a 4.5-hour average, although things are, of course, never that simple.

Real-world testing shows that the Switch 2's battery life seems to stay at the lower end of Nintendo's range, at least in more modern titles. In a comparison video, YouTube creator Open Surprise notes that, across Switch 2 titles like "Mario Kart World," "Hogwarts Legacy," "Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," and "Cyberpunk 2077," the console generally offers 2.5 to 3 hours of game time. It did better with Switch 1 titles, such as the previous-gen versions of "Hogwarts Legacy, "Zelda: TOTK," and "Metroid Prime Remastered." Here, the console managed from 4 to about 5 hours, making it better than the original Switch 1 but worse than Switch 1 V2 and Switch OLED.