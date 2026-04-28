5 'Bad' Cars We Still Can't Help But Love

There are some cars that people just love to hate for one reason or another. Whether it's because the cars are objectively bad or look like hot garbage, we've collectively hated on certain vehicles since the dawn of the mass-produced automobile.

I myself am guilty of this. I've been a proud car enthusiast all my life, developing my taste since I was a toddler. And even after several decades, certain cars just make me wince when I see them, like I'm swallowing a particularly dry and troublesome pill in the morning. But that's just one side of the coin; after so many years studying and working around cars, I've also grown fond of some cars that are often the butt of car fans' jokes.

This doesn't extend to all of them, of course: I'll openly admit my hatred of massive pickup trucks, boring crossovers, and excessive minimalism. But there are many cars that fans generally consider "bad" that I genuinely find appealing — and for objective reasons, too. In this article, I'll go over some cars that history's slammed and why they've been done way dirtier than they deserve, sticking with the oddballs so I don't regurgitate points about why the Aztek was ahead of its time. Some of these cars are commercial failures, radical designs, or so rough that they're barely a step above prototypes, with plenty of reasons to call them "bad." But that doesn't mean that they can't be appreciated, or even beloved, for the unique traits they bring to the table. Let's dive in and air out the skeletons in my automotive closet.