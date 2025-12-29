5 Of The Worst-Looking Cars From The 2000s We Wouldn't Be Caught Driving Today

The new millennium may have arrived without much in the way of disruption from the so-called Y2K bug, but the decade that followed would prove to be quite pivotal for the automotive industry. GM, Chrysler, and Ford suffered greatly from the global financial crisis of the late 2000s, leading to these companies facing bankruptcy, relying on federal loans just to stay afloat, and the shuttering of iconic brands such as Pontiac.

At the same time, that first decade was also the period that saw many technologies we now take for granted initially debut. The U.S. made more accurate GPS available to civilians, paving the way for the satellite-guided in-car navigation systems. In-car Bluetooth also debuted in the 2000s, as did other conveniences such as massaging seats and rear-view cameras.

These years of upheaval and progress gave birth to some great cars, and, predictably, to some ugly ones. For every eye-catching modern classic like the C6 Corvette — a model we classified as near the top in our list of the best Corvettes ever, for the record — or the Honda S2000, we got eyesores like the SsangYong Rodius or Chrysler PT Cruiser. It's the latter cars we're taking a look at here, reliving some of the curious design missteps the auto industry made during this fateful decade.