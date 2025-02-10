5 Of The Worst-Looking Subaru Models Ever Made

Subaru is not really known for its dashing good looks — this is a car company that has never minded looking different and putting performance over appearances. But that doesn't mean all Subaru models are made equal — some are given a pass ("well, that's just Subaru for you") while others are so hideous they're almost offensive. Subaru itself knows that its cars are unattractive. Subaru Product Planning and Design Manager Matt Wherry told WardsAuto back in 2017: "We've made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful. Now they're really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven't been before."

Well, we'll leave that up to you to decide if the post-2017 Subaru are really all that beautiful. After searching the internet for the most vocal Subaru fans in the community, we have put together a list of the most ugly Subaru models from the past few decades — and they're definitely not emotionally appealing but rather emotionally scarring.