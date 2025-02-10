5 Of The Worst-Looking Subaru Models Ever Made
Subaru is not really known for its dashing good looks — this is a car company that has never minded looking different and putting performance over appearances. But that doesn't mean all Subaru models are made equal — some are given a pass ("well, that's just Subaru for you") while others are so hideous they're almost offensive. Subaru itself knows that its cars are unattractive. Subaru Product Planning and Design Manager Matt Wherry told WardsAuto back in 2017: "We've made great cars, but not necessarily the most beautiful. Now they're really going to be emotionally appealing, to a level they haven't been before."
Well, we'll leave that up to you to decide if the post-2017 Subaru are really all that beautiful. After searching the internet for the most vocal Subaru fans in the community, we have put together a list of the most ugly Subaru models from the past few decades — and they're definitely not emotionally appealing but rather emotionally scarring.
First generation Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca
The Casa Blanca is like a Frankenstein creation, taking random components of different cars and stitching them together in a way that just doesn't look quite right. The front has an outdated and ugly grille, sunken in headlights, and tacky chrome detailing meant to play on the old-school cool trend in Japan in the 1990s, but it instead just looks like a mismatched monstrosity. The back end is a little better, with red and orange taillights that give off a kind of Nissan GTR vibe – but they just had to put more chrome around it.
While the Casa Blanca has its cult following of "it's so ugly that I sort of like it" car enthusiasts, it's generally met with disdain. The Subaru Impreza Casa Blanca is a limited editing styling package that's optional for the first generation Impreza, hoping to cater to Japan's love of retro vehicles around the late '90s. Even though the design didn't really nail the retro vibe, the performance sure did — it has a 1.5 liter EJ15 engine that only made 94 horsepower and 103 lb-ft of torque, but at least there are tons of chrome.
First generation Subaru B9 Tribeca
The Tribeca is Subaru's first attempt at creating a three-row SUV for American drivers — and it shows. It doesn't look like Subaru had any idea how to design this car, which has some of the ugliest design elements found on American roads. The main offender is the tiny front grille that gives the car a pug-like and disproportionate appearance. The shape and size is bad enough but the extremely spaced slats within make it even tackier. Jalopnik's review from 2005 begins with: "Car and Driver calls the Subaru B9 Tribeca s looks 'controversial.' That's buff book speak for an SUV so hideous it turns onlookers to stone."
Other reviews of the Tribeca were not any nicer. While car experts couldn't help but tear into Tribeca's looks, Subaru offered its own two cents as to why it was discontinued in 2014: "The model was quickly found to be too small for the U.S." Whether it was the hideous front end or its underwhelming size compared to competitors, the numbers don't lie — Subaru only sold 1,598 units in 2013.
Third to sixth generation Subaru Forester
This Forester year might be controversial to some, but there are plenty of Subaru enthusiasts who believe it has become uglier in more recent years. The crossover SUV was released in the states in 1998 and initially stood out from the competition of the time due to its boxy body and flat hood — it definitely had its haters in the '90s.
But the newer Foresters, from 2009 onward, don't have the same unique (albeit sort of ugly) look. They blend in with every other SUV out there, which made fans of the Forester very upset. Ugly may be a harsh word, but the mainstream and generic changes definitely rubbed many the wrong way.
While the new appearance is mundane, SlashGear was relatively impressed with the 2025 Forester. It has a ton of cargo space, a pleasing interior with a big touch screen on the dash, and it's capable enough off-road. It's not the best SUV out there, but it gets the job done — and it's apparently ugly while doing it.
Fifth generation Subaru WRX
A quick look around the internet will find you plenty of people that are disappointed by the 2022 Subaru WRX — but not by its performance, just it looks. Unfortunately, this trend has continued into 2025. The WRX is an enjoyable car to drive for anyone looking for a sporty drive with zippy handling. As long as you're inside the car, there's really not a ton to complain about. But once you get out of the car, you notice a lot of imperfections.
The quality just isn't there. The plastic cladding around the wheels and bottom of the car are vulnerable to damage, making them very impractical for off-roading, and the shapes look messy and haphazardly placed. Plus, they're boring — they just look like an uninspired Toyota Corolla knock off. There's nothing special going on here when it comes to the exterior.
If you want a car that's much more prepared to take on fast-paced off-road racing, consider the Subaru Impreza instead — it's one of the best rally cars for beginners. The WRX isn't too bad where it counts, but the exterior repairs may cost you (if they don't put you to sleep first).
Sixth generation Subaru Outback Wilderness
The Outback is one of the most famous Subaru models thanks to its off-road capabilities — but the Wilderness package has turned newer Outbacks into a plastic-covered nightmare. Yes, the plastic trim is back and it's worse than ever. If you thought the WRX overdid it with the plastic cladding, you'll be quite disturbed at the haphazardly shaped plastic lining the Wilderness.
It looks beyond cheap to a lot of off-roaders since it isn't the most durable or quality material. And it takes someone with very specific taste to like oddly shaped plastic all over their front bumper, around their wheels, and all but eating up the back bumper — almost like a symbiote taking over an entity. It's a lot.
Other than the bizarre plastic styling, the Subaru Outback Wilderness is not too shabby. SlashGear noted its roomy interior and off-road expertise — but also added that there's not much difference between a regular Outback and one with the Wilderness package (aside from the price and plastic). So maybe skip it to save some money (and your eyes).
How we picked these poor Subaru models
Subaru definitely has its unwavering supporters who are proud of the brand's confidence — they don't care their cars look different, weird, and even ugly. To some, this is what makes Subaru stand out. However, there are some Subaru models that have gone beyond quirky and instead evoke disgust, panic, anger, and even complete boredom.
While even the listed Subarus have supporters who find their ugliness endearing or comical, we picked these models because there were plenty of Subaru owners across a variety of forums ranting about their designs and car reviewers making videos about how poorly made or off-setting these cars' exteriors are.