6 Of The Coolest Taillight Designs To Ever Make Production
When people envision car design they often think of the front of the car — the grille, the headlights, the shapes and angles as it drives up to the car meet. But you're missing one major element of a car's design if you do this — the tail lights. These are something every car has, but not all carmakers do it the same (or well). There are definitely some tail lights that stand out, whether it's from their iconic and innovative design or just because they look unique.
A car's design may start in the front, but it races down the sides and then into the back of the car to create the full aesthetic. As a result, we chose these tail lights because they are part of a vehicle's entire story, evoking specific feelings that can't be replicated by just any brake light. These are tail lights that stand out to car enthusiasts, whether they are classics that never lost their edge or newer cars looking to inspire visions of the future.
Lotus Evija
The Lotus Evija is an electric hypercar made to feel unlike anything else out there. Lotus meticulously designed every single inch of the car to be a blend of fluidity and dramatic lines. While the performance is powerful, the Evija largely catches eyes due to its futuristic design. And one of the most eye-catching elements are the tail lights. They reflect the dramatic lines on its side in shape, but they are also functional.
In an interview with Auto Blog, chief aerodynamicist for Lotus Richard Hill said the Evija "breathes air" and the back end is no different. The red lines of the LED taillights highlight the holes in the back that allow the car to "exhale" the air it ingests. He explained: "They feed the wake rearward to help cut drag. Think of it this way; without them the Evija would be like a parachute but with them it's a butterfly net, and they make the car unique in the hypercar world."
Cadillac Eldorado
The Cadillac Eldorado has earned a place in American car history thanks to its distinct design, most notably its tail fins. Cadillac is credited with leading the tail fin charge back in the late 40s, and this was the brand's most iconic version. The red bullet shape of the tail lights highlight the tail fin in a dramatic way that instantly makes you think of flames shooting out the back of the vehicle. It evokes power, intensity, and excitement even though the tail fins serve no real purpose.
Back in the 50s, tail fins with red tail lights reminded Americans of rockets and jet planes. These were technological advancements at the time with a level of intrigue — they instantly made the Eldorado seem like a marvel in the car world.
A brochure from the 60s read: "A classic new profile...a restrained use of adornment...and a grille of such elegance that it might have been crafted by a master jeweler—these mark the 1960 Standard of the World as a dramatic step forward in contemporary motor car design."
Bugatti La Voiture Noire
The Bugatti La Voiture Noire is a one-off made for Bugatti's 110th anniversary so it's no surprise every element of its design feels special. The car is intended to pay homage to the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic, meant to be a blend of the luxury car brand's heritage but with added elements of elegance and new technology. The back is one of the most striking parts of this bold Bugatti thanks to its single-piece tail light across the top with an almost organic webbed design that makes the car feel alive and its six tailpipes.
Bugatti described the tail light design as not having any "irritating lines" so there's no disruption to the car's "optical flow." Unfortunately, it may be a bit difficult to ever see the Bugatti La Voiture Noire's tail lights in person. The one-off is worth $19 million. An anonymous buyer purchased the car, making it one of the most expensive cars in the world.
Nissan GTR
Throughout its 52 years, the GTR has continued to stand out for its performance on the track and its bold design. The back end is especially iconic thanks to its blocky body with round tail lights that mirror its four tailpipes. Each tail light features a lighter red ring around the edge, giving the car a retro feel that embodies Japanese street racing decades past. This design first debuted on the Nissan Skyline GTR in 1972 at the Tokyo Motor Show, the first model to feature the twin round tail lamps that have become the car's signature aesthetic.
While the GTR dropped the Skyline from its name when it arrived in America in 2008, its history continues to shine thanks to its tail lights. With a design that's both muscular and modern, the Nismo model can reach 60 in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 196 miles per hour so you'll have all the time in the world to check out its tail lights as it races past you.
Lamborghini Sian FKP 37
Just like the Lotus Evija, the Sian is a first for Lambo — it's the brand's first hybrid car, and the design is meant to reflect its futuristic and advanced performance. It has the most powerful naturally aspirated V12 ever produced by Lamborghini and the looks to match. With just 63 on the road, this limited-run car is Lamborghini's fastest, and its design supports it, combining aesthetics with aerodynamics. It's described by Lamborghini as having "extreme lines and proportions" yet the tail lights still stand out due to their boldness and simplicity.
Lamborghini states that the tail lights are inspired by the Countach, another Lambo meant to race its drivers into the future. Indeed, this earlier model has the exact same tail lights although they are on a much more understated yet still elegant back. The Sian, which is far more detailed, even goes as far as to make the spoilers the same shape as the lights.
Audi S e-tron GT
Audi touts this EV as being luxurious, with fast charging and a longer range (it's gone up to 300 while the 2022 was just 238 miles), a virtual cockpit, and an interior full of sustainable materials. But what really stands out is the Audi S e-tron GT sportier exterior design. With an overall round design, the tail lights stand out due to their bold lines as it wraps around the back completely, even wrapping to the sides. The unique shape is eye-catching, with a thin red line connecting two dramatically and intensely angled lights.
With a lighter battery, all-wheel drive, and active suspension, the 2025 Audi S e-tron GT is a massive upgrade that's meant for performance. Its maximum power output goes up to 912 brake horsepower and it has a max speed of 152 mph so it needs the sporty tail lights to match, reflecting its racy vibes and powerful changes.