6 Of The Coolest Taillight Designs To Ever Make Production

When people envision car design they often think of the front of the car — the grille, the headlights, the shapes and angles as it drives up to the car meet. But you're missing one major element of a car's design if you do this — the tail lights. These are something every car has, but not all carmakers do it the same (or well). There are definitely some tail lights that stand out, whether it's from their iconic and innovative design or just because they look unique.

Advertisement

A car's design may start in the front, but it races down the sides and then into the back of the car to create the full aesthetic. As a result, we chose these tail lights because they are part of a vehicle's entire story, evoking specific feelings that can't be replicated by just any brake light. These are tail lights that stand out to car enthusiasts, whether they are classics that never lost their edge or newer cars looking to inspire visions of the future.