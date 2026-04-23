5 Under-The-Radar Auto Races Worth Checking Out In Spring 2026

If there's one common thread that unites car enthusiasts, it's motorsports. From NASCAR to drag racing, and from IndyCar to drifting, there's generally something for everyone, with many events to choose from. Naturally, most of these take place between spring and autumn, with perennial favorites like the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Brickyard 400, and much of the F1 schedule among them. But virtually every weekend between then and now is packed with racing if you know where to look for it, and that's where we come in.

Because the world of racing is so diverse, we'll narrow our scope to a specific type of motorsport — circuit racing. We can further divide this again, discussing everything from clubman and amateur track days to big-league races on world-renowned circuits. However, the nice thing about race weekends is that you often get a variety of experiences: Much like a music festival, there are opening acts — in this case, the less noteworthy (but just as exciting) competitions — that lead up to the main event.

It's these more minor races (and big-time but lesser-known races in the United States) that we'll focus on here. These are the events that typically fall under the radar, often encountered waiting for the big race, but deserve recognition as fast, competitive, and fun to watch. Let's check them out, keeping the horizons broad to help you find something that's your speed.