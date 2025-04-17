Why Did F1 Stop Using V-10 Engines? (And Why Some People Want To Bring Them Back)

If you watched Formula 1 racing in the late 1990s to 2000s, chances are you vividly remember the howling roar of the V-10 engines (and some of the incredibly fast F1 cars they powered). These sounds defined F1 for a generation, with many categorizing it as the sport's "golden era." But we witnessed the demise of these motorsport icons in 2006, when the last remaining V-10 was pulled. And the iconic naturally aspirated sound died in 2014 with the introduction of the V-6 hybrid powertrain, bringing with it the ongoing "Hybrid Era."

Formula 1 initiated this era in the name of technological advancement and promoting fuel efficiency, continuing to this day with the new 2026 F1 engine regulations. There have been petitions to resurrect the classic V-10 over the years, but nothing ever gained significant traction. Even a new internal proposal to bring them back didn't do well. Four of the five current engine manufacturers would have had to agree for it to be adopted, and since the new 2026 engine regulations were right around the corner, they had already committed substantial resources to the project — money and time that would go to waste should a new powertrain suddenly be announced.

So while fans (and apparently many higher-ups) would welcome these engines back with open arms, the timing now is truly horrible. With so much capital investment on the line, there's little chance of these engines coming back, at least in the 2020s.

