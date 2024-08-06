F1 Engines Are Going To Look A Lot Different In 2026: Here's Why

Formula 1 cars are almost incomprehensibly complex pieces of machinery developed according to pages-upon-pages of technical requirements, regulations, and rules. The "formula" in Formula 1 can be thought of as that set of regulations, which all teams must abide by in order to compete. While Formula 1 has been the name of the top open-wheel racing series since 1946, the actual recipe for F1 cars has changed a number of times as new technologies emerge and time progresses. Those changes have ranged from dramatic, aerodynamic reworks to revised engine requirements, and another major Formula 1 rule set revolution is right around the corner in 2026.

While the rule changes will affect every aspect of 2026 to 2030 Formula 1 cars, the new powertrain regulations are a massive part of the equation. Some of the engine changes in the past have given F1 fans the most notable periods in the sport's history, including the turbo era of the mid-1980s, the 3.5-liter naturally aspirated era between 1989 and 1994, and the period of screaming V10s between 1995 and 2005. Formula 1 cars currently use 1.6 liter turbo-hybrid V6 engines which, while unpopular at first, have grown on fans over the years. They also marked a sizable shift towards an environmentally conscious era for F1, producing 26% less CO2 emissions than the outgoing naturally aspirated V8 engines. From 2026 on, Formula 1 intends to push the 1.6L V6 power unit even more towards complete sustainability by mandating an equal split between electric and internal combustion power and the use of completely renewable fuels.

