The Longest Race Track In The World Puts Talladega To Shame

One of the most crucial determining factors in the excitement of circuit racing is the layout of the track – a good race track can make or break entire races. These days, many of the best tracks for circuit racing end at less than four miles – some circuits, like the modern Spa-Francorchamps, are among the longest "regular" dedicated circuits, meaning tracks featuring no public roads. But that wasn't always the case – back in the day, many circuits were dozens of miles long, such as Pescara, Nürburgring Nordschleife and Südschleife, and the original 1906 Le Mans. Even these paled in comparison to the longest historical "tracks," like the former Mille Miglia or Giro di Sicilia, the latter of which was effectively a lap of the entire island of Sicily.

Most of these circuits are extinct or heavily reworked today, replaced by tighter, purpose-built courses with faster lap times and more viewership than ever before. But there is one notable holdout from those times (besides the Nürburgring) which takes the crown of the longest sanctioned racing circuit still in-use: the infamous Isle of Man TT motorcycle racing circuit.

The Isle of Man TT Mountain Course in use today runs for 37.73 miles through some of the most harrowing and dangerous sections of road in motorsports. It's a uniquely anachronistic experience, combining the speed and handling of modern motorcycles with the frankly ludicrous amounts of hazards presented to riders. Only the most experienced are allowed to enter, and even still, the race has still claimed 266 of their lives to-date. Let's explore more about this strange but undeniably incredible racing circuit.

