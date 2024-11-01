What Does TT Stand For On Audi?

Audi has produced many iconic vehicles since its inception in 1909. Although it has changed hands a few times, Audi has retained much of its allure due to its storied history and proven capability to produce landmark cars both in terms of technology and aesthetics, like the Audi TT.

In 1995, Audi revealed the first concept of the TT, which is now known to be an iconic sports car, at the Frankfurt International Motor Show. Three years later, it started appearing in dealerships, and Audi solidified its position as a design pioneer in several key ways. Helping to set a new standard with its minimalistic exteriors and interiors, the Audi TT also introduced a range of new groundbreaking features in the years that followed, like being the first car in the world to use OLED taillights and implementing electronically deployable rear spoilers.

Although the Audi TT didn't land in the United States until 2000, it quickly became popular American sports car lovers as well. It even made a few memorable appearances in several 2000's films, including the opening car chase of the action-packed "Mission: Impossible 2" (2000) and the second "Legally Blonde" movie, "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde" (2003). According to Audi, TT actually stands for "Tourist Trophy". But, what exactly does that actually mean?

