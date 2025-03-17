Why Do F1 Cars Have A Bar In Front Of The Driver? What The Halo Is For

Formula 1 racing has a reputation of danger extending back to its inception, with the sport claiming dozens of lives of drivers, bystanders, and track staff. Where extremely fast cars drive in close proximity, there's naturally a risk of serious injury or death, something drivers take into account each time they get behind the wheel. But that doesn't mean the sport hasn't dramatically improved since the early days of hay-bale barriers and leather helmets.

Today, the sport is safer than ever (though it remains inherently dangerous) because of evolving policies and a huge variety of lifesaving technological innovations. One of the most recent of these is something that generated quite a bit of controversy at first: the "Halo," a ring-shaped hoop circling above the driver's head. Made mandatory in 2018, the Halo joins with the car at three contact points: two behind the driver on either side of the cockpit, and one directly in front of it. The idea is to provide protection against two scenarios: a rollover and large foreign objects entering the cockpit.

For instance, imagine that a car slams into the wall at high speed and a tire gets dislodged. That tire then flies up into the air and might hit another driver's head. The Halo prevents this by providing a rigid barrier made of aerospace-grade titanium, ensuring that the driver isn't injured or killed.

