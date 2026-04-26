5 Advanced iPhone Camera Settings You Probably Didn't Know Existed

Apple's iPhones are known for many things, one of which is the quality of their cameras. The iPhone 16 Pro and 15 Max made their way onto our list of the best smartphone cameras of 2025, and their successor, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, produced photos that impressed us greatly when we tested one in late 2025.

The hardware is just part of the photographic process, though; Apple's default Camera app also plays a major role in the overall experience. It offers a streamlined, easy-to-use experience — especially in iOS 26 — that ensures that almost anyone can start taking photos after unboxing their iPhone without spending any time going through menus and setting things up.

That said, while it's entirely possible to take excellent photos with the Camera app the way it is from the factory, sticking with the defaults won't necessarily offer an in-depth enough experience for the hardcore photographers out there. Thankfully, there many things you may not have realized the Camera app can do, and Apple's app also has advanced settings that you can adjust. These range from changing the image resolution to tweaking the app's user interface. Of course, Apple's app will never be as flexible as Camera alternatives like Halide, but depending on your needs, these may be all the changes you'll ever have to make.