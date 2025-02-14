10 Of The Best iPhone Camera App Alternatives You Should Try In 2025

You can debate whether the Earth is flat, if we really landed on the moon, or even if pineapple belongs on pizza — some arguments cannot be settled. But if there's one thing that's beyond any dispute, it is the consistently outstanding quality of the iPhone camera. With every new model, it just keeps getting better, and it's a huge part of why so many people trip over themselves to upgrade every year. However, while the built-in Camera app is beyond fantastic for everyday shots, it can feel limiting if you want more creative control.

Fortunately, there's a whole world of alternate camera apps for turning your iPhone into a professional-grade photography and filmmaking tool. These apps give you control over your shots, let you tweak focus areas, adjust color-grading, ISO, and shutter speed to nail the perfect shot. In this article, we dissect a curated list of the best alternate camera apps for the iPhone, each one with a stellar rating on the App Store that can help you bring out your A-game.