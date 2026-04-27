5 Luxury Car Models For Drivers With A Bad Back

Back pain isn't a niche problem. According to the CDC's 2023 National Health Interview Survey, 24.3% of American adults suffered from chronic pain in the past three months, up from 20.4% in 2019, meaning the problem is getting worse. And yet, most people spend very little time thinking about how their car contributes to it. They should.

Studies have shown that prolonged sitting and driving has been frequently associated with numerous spinal health issues, including poor circulation, muscular fatigue, and degenerative changes such as disc herniation. A car that's good for a bad back isn't just one with a soft seat. As WhatCar? notes in its back pain buying guide, adjustable lumbar support is critical because it helps you achieve a seating position that supports your back fully.

However, adjustable lumbar support is only the tip of the iceberg. The most comfortable seats, according to Consumer Reports, are evaluated across multiple dimensions — lumbar support, shoulder support, hip alignment, thigh support, and the ability to precisely fine-tune your position. The good news is that luxury cars increasingly treat the driver's body like something worth engineering around. Here are five luxury car models for drivers with a bad back.