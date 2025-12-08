7 Of The Most Comfortable Cars You Can Buy, According To Consumer Reports

The importance of comfort in a car can't be overstated. Sometimes, there's no better feeling than reclining in your seat after a long day at work and having the fabric hug your back as you sink into it. It's little things like that which transform a car from a simple vehicle to a true feat of engineering — getting you from one point to another, and making the experience enjoyable.

Beyond build quality, other factors contribute to comfort. Safety, cabin noise levels, legroom, and a host of characteristics play a role in how much passengers can unwind and enjoy rides in a car. Naturally, cost can be a barrier to this type of niche relaxation; the higher quality materials used to furnish a car, the more expensive it is. However, comfort as a whole doesn't necessarily have a linear relationship with price — you don't need to break the bank to buy a comfortable vehicle.

The definition of "comfort" can be difficult to quantify. Not every driver or passenger has the same tastes, but standards can be extrapolated through vigorous testing. For instance, SlashGear recently covered the best cars, trucks, and SUVs for short drivers. That list might be different based on any other qualifying metric. Consumer Reports compiled a list of "The Most Comfortable Cars You Can Buy," and with no further ado, we're going to delve into the meat of what makes some of these vehicles a match made in heaven for relaxation.